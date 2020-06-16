Three more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at East Moline Correctional , total is now 26

Three more inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 26 inmates with the virus and three staff members, one of whom has since recovered.
No inmates have recovered at this time.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 623 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 additional deaths in the state, bringing the total number of infections to 133,639 and 6,398 deaths.
The IDPH released a statement saying the Illinois Department of Correction's medical task force is assisting in the effort to prevent further infections at the East Moline facility.
"(Inmates) are appropriately isolated or quarantined and are being closely monitored by medical personnel," the statement reads. "Three staff at the facility also tested positive for the virus and one has recovered. All the confirmed cases have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit. The Illinois Department of Correction’s medical task force is utilizing point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection."
Cody Dornes, an East Moline correctional officer and president of AFSCME Local 46, said Monday the minimum-security prison was not testing inmates unless they exhibited symptoms of coronavirus, including those sharing a cell or holding area with someone who tested positive.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 783 cases in the county. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 28.
