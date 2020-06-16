Three more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at East Moline Correctional , total is now 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three more inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 26 inmates with the virus and three staff members, one of whom has since recovered.

No inmates have recovered at this time.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 623 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 additional deaths in the state, bringing the total number of infections to 133,639 and 6,398 deaths.

The IDPH released a statement saying the Illinois Department of Correction's medical task force is assisting in the effort to prevent further infections at the East Moline facility.