Three people remain unaccounted for Thursday, city officials said in their third press conference since the apartment building at 324 Main St. partially collapsed.

Officers contacted two of the five missing people previously reported, said Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel. One person had moved out and was found in Texas, Bladel said, and another was found locally in Davenport.

Daniel Prien, 61, is still missing, as are Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock, as previously reported.

The apartments where Colvin, Hitchcock, and Prien lived were among the parts of the building that collapsed Sunday, Bladel said.

The city is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on trying to locate Prien, Bladel said, and the city doesn't know of any family members to contact.

The three are entered into the National Database of Missing Persons, but Bladel said of at least two of the three: "there's a high probability that they are within that collapsed space."

"All the information provided to us is that that space is not sustainable for life," Bladel said.

Bladel noted that the city is also working with social services agencies to account for transient populations or anyone who may have been in the building temporarily.

Going off a tenant list, the city estimated just over 50 tenants lived in the 80-unit apartment building.

A sweep of parts of the building Tuesday afternoon did not lead to any more people being found. Nine pets were rescued Tuesday.

Wednesday evening the city released around hundreds of pages of documents related to building, including engineering reports, tenant complaints and communications between city officials and engineering and contractor firms.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the city released a brief statement saying the engineering firm hired by the city, Shive Hattery, had been on the site during the day assessing damage and stability.

City inspector resigns

Questions abounded earlier this week when an inspection report online connected to a building permit issued for repair work on May 25 appeared to change from "pass" to "fail" after the fact.

An inspector erroneously clicked "pass" on that inspection report when it's status should have been incomplete, said Rich Oswald, the city's director of development neighborhood services, because the work had just started.

The employee then changed it to "incomplete" in the days after the building collapse, which displayed as a "fail" message because of what city officials called a technology "glitch" they're working to fix.

That city employee resigned Wednesday, Oswald said.

"We understand this was an administrative error," Oswald said. "But the magnitude of the situation and the error that was made — the employee, the staff member gave their resignation yesterday. So they are no longer with us. I want the public to know that the status of incomplete is accurate. The repair work was never completed and never signed off on."

Oswald pointed to Select Structural Engineering reports that determined in February the building was safe to occupy for tenants in February while work was being done and in May, days before the collapse the report did not include any recommendation to vacate.

"At the time and the information we had, based on the engineering from Select Structural, there was no cause to think they shouldn't be (tenants living there.)" Oswald said. "So that was why that permit was issued for that repair work to be done."

Davenport issued a citation in court against property owner Andrew Wold for failing to manage the building in a safe condition. The penalty listed $300 plus court fees.

Asked about the fine, City Attorney Tom Warner said the court action was meant to prevent Wold from transferring the property to evade paying demolition costs.

"When we bring that building now, it's going to be costly," Warner said. "The last thing we want is for that owner to transfer that property and avoid that."

The city is working on a timeline on demolition and reaching out to experts in taking down the building in a "dignified and respectful way" that treats the building as a "resting place," Mayor Mike Matson said. He declined to give any specifics on a timeline.

There will be efforts to recover the remains during the demolition, he said.

"That's the level that we intend to do because of what we believe we are dealing with," he said.

Teams, including infrared and canine teams, have been in the building "numerous times," Matson said.

He praised the first responders and search teams that have responded, which include local and state agencies.

Matson said he cannot answer whether the city could have prevented this.

"This will be a conversation for a long period of time," he said.

He said he has regrets about the tragedy.

"Do I think about this every moment? Hell yeah," he said. "(...) It's on me."

Those searching the building and city employees should not be the ones taking the blame, Matson said.

Another press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. today related to city assistance for displaced tenants, Matson said.

