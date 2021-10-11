Three running for two open Riverdale City Council seats

A new candidate is running for mayor of Riverdale, and three residents are running for two open council seats in the city.
Riverdale is home to Arconic, Pleasant Valley High School, Scott Community College's main campus, and 379 residents as of the 2020 Census.
Mayor
Anthony Heddlesten
Heddlesten, 36, has served on the Riverdale City Council for four years and is currently the mayor pro tempore. He is an engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and won an Eddy Award, special recognition, this year from River Action for his work in flood preparation and outreach.
He's running unopposed for the mayoral seat. Current mayor Mike Bawden, who's been in the position since 2017, is not seeking another term.
Heddlesten said he's looking to keep taxes low, budgets balanced, and to continue ongoing projects. A subdivision development, Woods Estates of Riverdale, is set to include 116 homes, which could double Riverdale's population. Heddlesten said he'd also like to see small businesses take up shop in commercial space west of city hall.
Heddlesten has lived in Riverdale since moving from Rock Island in 2017. While he lived on the Illinois side, he was president of the Broadway Historic District Association in Rock Island.
City Council
Paul DCamp
DCamp, 60, is running for his second four-year term on Riverdale City Council. He is retired from John Deere, where he did IT work.
DCamp noted Riverdale's new subdivision, and said he wanted the city to make sure infrastructure is well taken care of and new residents are welcomed.
DCamp grew up in Riverdale, graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, moved out of state to work at a subsidiary of General Motors, and returned to Riverdale when he started his job at John Deere. He pointed to his long history in Riverdale as a help serving on city council.
"Being someone who is a long-term resident, I know so many of my friends and neighbors," DCamp said. "I have an idea of what the best qualities of the town and what most people would like to see as far as character of living in our town."
DCamp said the city's sewer system would be another area of focus for the city council moving forward. Riverdale is in a multi-city agreement for sewer operations, and DCamp said the sewer's main line is being rehabilitated, which all partnering municipalities are paying for.
At the same time, DCamp said Iowa American Water has approached Riverdale offering to privatize the city's sewer operations. DCamp said the process is still in the early stages, and the council hasn't gotten any specifics from Iowa American Water. But he said: "I definitely want to be a part of that discussion and decision process."
DCamp pointed to his professional experience in IT, comparing long-term planning he did for work to deciding on city projects with residents' tax dollars. He said he did "a lot of planning and considering projects that we'd want to do for upcoming years. That means considering what things are vital to take care of."
Beth Anne Halsey
Halsey, 66, has lived in Riverdale for 39 years with her husband, a former city council member himself, and later, children.
She ran for mayor in 2019, and lost, but says she's passionate about the city of Riverdale and keeps up with the city council minutes. Halsey said she lives across the street from Peggy's Park, and for years organized an Easter Egg hunt there for Riverdale residents.
She's retired, having worked in multiple jobs during her career. She waited tables at Village Inn and worked part-time for Fannie May, a gourmet chocolate and candy store. Most recently, she worked for Amerigroup as a driver.
She said she'd like to see Riverdale improve streets and parks, including widening Fenno Road and putting more playground equipment in city parks for children.
Halsey pointed to her nearly four decades of living in Riverdale as an asset to the city because of her experience with residents and witnessing how the city has changed.
"Where I live, we are very aware of our neighbors, and we like to help wherever there's a need," Halsey said. "I've seen the city change over the years, I've got the time to give, I'm an organized person, and I just think I would be a very good asset for the city and for the neighbors."
Vincent Jurgena
Jurgena, 56, has taught history for more than 30 years in the Davenport Community School District. He's never held elected office before, he said, but is a long-time government instructor, traveled to Des Moines for legislative advocacy, and done door knocking for campaigns over the years, including the last presidential election. He's also served on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Jurgena moved to Riverdale two years ago, he said. He attended a few city council meetings, and decided he could contribute as he approached retirement.
Jurgena said he's a person who is "very willing to listen," and a "life-long learner." He said he wants to continue Riverdale's growth, balanced with proper infrastructure and amenities for new residents.