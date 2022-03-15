Three-time Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist returns home to QC

Three-time Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist Kevin McKee returned home to the Quad-Cities late Wednesday, met by a crowd of family and well-wishers at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

Tired after traveling more than 30 hours from Beijing to the Quad-Cities, McKee was happy for the victorious welcome home.

“It’s as sweet as the first,” McKee said of the gold medal everyone wanted to touch and photo.

“We had a very special group, for sure,” he added.

The U.S. team beat Canada 5-0 in the final game to win the gold medal. The U.S. dominated the Paralympic sled hockey competition, outscoring opponents 30-1 in the tournament.

McKee said these games were a bit different because of COVID, but: “it was a bubble situation that we’ve lived with the past couple of years. It wasn’t too bad. China did a good job with it.”

Kevin’s father, Brian McKee, said he couldn’t be more proud of his son, and they’re planning a party for him. Whether his son wants to go for a fourth Paralympics remains up in the air, he said.

“At this point he thinks he does,” Brian McKee said. “We’ll see what happens over the next four years. He works out twice a day. As long as he thinks he’s still got it, I think he’ll go again. There’s a lot of great players on that team.”

McKee earned his first gold medal in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, his second in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Joe Lambert, who 25 years ago started the Quad City Sled Hockey Association with his wife, said McKee was one of the first kids on the ice at what was then called the Quad-City Sports Center, now the River’s Edge.

Since then, about 150 people have participated in sled hockey here in the Quad-Cities.

“I didn’t teach them anything about hockey, but I do know who put the first sticks in their hands, and it makes me pretty proud,” he said.

McKee was born with a congenital disorder of the spine called caudal regression syndrome. The disorder impairs the development of the lower half of the body.

Lambert said McKee’s mother brought him to one of the first practices the association had.

“His mom heard about it, and he was at one of our first practices,” he said. “He’s now 32, and he’s been doing this since about age 10.

“I was recalling there have been only eight times sled hockey has been played in the Paralympics,” Lambert said.

The game debuted in 1994 at the games in Lillehammer, Norway.

“The U.S. didn’t do anything the first year,” Lambert said. “The second time the U.S. came in last out of six. The third time we won gold and the fourth time a bronze. This is the fourth gold medal in a row. That’s impressive.”

What it takes to get there is a lot of hard work and dedication, he added.

“I ran into Kevin in the gym working out,” Lambert said. “He’s lying on a bench doing sit-ups, and he was doing it with a 75-pound weight on his chest.

“That’s why he’s an Olympian, and I never thought of being one,” Lambert said.

McKee’s trainer, Colin Cartee, owner of CrossFit OC3 in Davenport, was one of the celebrants Tuesday night at the airport.

Cartee said the time McKee put in training was impressive.

“That comes from inside,” Cartee said. “The time he’s putting in and the ability he has to narrow his focus in that is not normal for athletes to do, especially in his situation, and for him to just come and get beat on like everybody else is phenomenal. It’s not easy. The things he does is not easy.

“The mental toughness to get to this level, and especially the things you’ve got to do physically, it’s impressive,” Cartee said.

McKee has been on the U.S. Team for 12 years.

“I don’t know if I’ll go for another one or not,” McKee said. “Just being older and knowing what it takes to be at that point and to see these younger guys win, too, it was pretty special.”

Whether he decides to compete in the next Olympics or maybe coach is something he has time to decide on, he said.

In the meantime, he said he wants to spend time at home and take some time off and get some sleep.

“I’ll think about it the next couple of years and see,” McKee said.

