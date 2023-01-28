Three years of devoted craftsmanship

Davenport’s Capitol Theater, tucked within the L-shaped, 10-story Kahl Building at 3rd and Ripley streets, is part of an overall $25 million renovation-restoration that is nearing the finish.

Some 64 apartments already have been built — and rented — within the former offices and classrooms of the Kahl Building. They opened in fall of 2022.

Reconfiguring the apartment space was second nature to Chris Ales, the project manager who has done extensive historic renovation work in the Quad-Cities, but unless one has seen it, one cannot imagine the varying sets of skills needed to restore the ornate, 102-year-old theater.

Everywhere one looks, there is painted decorative plaster and other ornamentation.

Builder Henry Kahl, “wanted to rival anything in New York and Chicago, and I think this does it,” Ales said one recent day during a walk-through of the Capitol.

Preliminary work began as far back as June 2018 when a foundation of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges sold the Kahl to Jim N. Bergman, of JNB Capitol Building, Bettendorf. The college had owned the property since 1994 when it was donated by members of the Kahl family and it was used for classrooms.

In tackling the theater, the first job was to install a new roof, as a previous failure caused extensive water damage. Most of the north wall was in shambles. Again, unless one had seen it, one can’t image how bad it was.

“It looked like bombs went off,” said Ethan Wallace, a fourth generation plasterer. And while the north wall was the worst, there was damage throughout.

Once watertight, workers re-affixed one of three large, 1920 fabric paintings to the ceiling. “It had let loose and was ready to fall,” Ales said. “It would have been hard if not impossible to replace.”

Plaster, paint work was daunting

For the plaster, Ales hired the Wallaces — Ethan and his dad, Corey — who in turn convinced a reluctant Tony Cavallo, a painter, to join them.

To say the task looked overwhelming is an understatement.

After some months, “It seemed like what I was doing was just so pathetic,” Corey Wallace said. “We weren’t even making a dent.”

But they persevered, tackling section by section as laid out in grid fashion by site supervisor Mike Hoxsie.

To restore plaster that was missing or damaged, the Wallaces made silicon molds of identical, intact plaster from other parts of the theater, filled the molds with new plaster, then affixed the new pieces to the damaged walls. All told, the team made 68 unique casts, Corey Wallace said.

The massive, curved organ vents flanking the stage were a particular challenge. Large chunks were missing and the replacement plaster had to match the curve precisely.

“There’s a lot of time and love in there,” Hoxsie said, gesturing to the vents during the walk-through. “It’s all reconstructed, and on a curve.”

Painter Cavallo hesitated to commit to the project because he knew what it would entail.

But, as he said, “Once I saw it with my own eyes, I knew they needed me. Once I saw I could use my realism training, I was onboard completely. (But) there’s no way to do something like this unless you totally submit to it.”

So, for the past three years, mostly nights and on weekends, Cavallo has been painting, at ground level and on scaffolding that was sometimes 60 feet high. He was allowed to set his own hours, and the ability to work at night, by himself, when the theater was empty, was key. “I can get more done in two hours at night than six hours during the day with 30 people running around,” he said.

He worked in solitude with coffee and the rock band Nine Inch Nails.

As an artist who, as he said, has done every kind of painting there is, working to restore someone else’s work was like being, “da Vinci’s assistant.” It required classical painting, and everything the 38-year-old Cavallo has learned up to this point in life — brush control, shading, mixing, shadows, highlights and creating realism — all went into the Capitol.

He used hundreds of colors in the Sherwin Williams spectrum, and he created some of his own by buying small bottles of hobby paint to get just the right shade. “What’s creating the magic of this ceiling is this tiny little dance between the warm and the cool,” he said.

Working at night can be scary, but that’s part of the fun, he said: “An artist is always working with his back turned. Someone could creep up on you at any time. You get used to the possibility.”

He speaks for himself and the whole team — the Wallaces and master carpenters Robert Smiley and Brett Barton — in saying the project “turned into such an exhausting thing.”

Now that their work is nearly finished after three or more non-stop years, they feel a little dazed.

“I feel we’ve been at sea,” Cavallo said.

Mechanical work, other projects

While the artist/craftsmen applied their expertise, others installed new plumbing, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, electrical and sprinkler systems.

Updating old and building new restrooms was another priority. “We put restrooms wherever I could find space,” Ales said. Total number: 19 women’s and 15 men’s.

Rather than take up floor space with concession stands, food and drink will be served from portable carts, supplied by a dumb waiter from staging areas.

Throughout all of this, the project weathered the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, an economic slowdown and supply-chain problems. But, “There was always somebody in there working,” Ales said.

In addition to moving the project forward, part of the reason for the constant work is that unmanned construction sites often invite thieves and vandals. “Then, pretty soon, the whole place is vandalized,” Ales said.

More to come

While the theater is getting ready to launch, more can, and hopefully will, be done, Ales said.

Backstage, the theater was served by a multi-story tower of small dressing rooms, a “green room” (a place where actors can relax, eat, sleep and shower when not performing) and a now non-functional elevator. This area simply does not lend itself to today’s needs, so the tower has been cleaned up and “mothballed” in the event someone wants to use it in the future, Ales said.

To replace it, work is expected to begin soon on an entirely different, two-story building across the alley to the north of the Kahl that was purchased in November for $525,000 according to the Scott County Assessor website. Called the ManCom building, the top floor will be retrofitted into office space for theater operations and the bottom floor into one large green room.

The alley will give acts a place to unload their semi-trucks of gear and equipment. “Today, a lot of big acts bring their own sound and lighting system,” Ales said.

While the Capitol received a new, functional HVAC system, future upgrades are possible.

The signature marquee on the outside has been restored, a job that took six months and included replacing all the rusted steel and hand-wiring 724 bulbs, Hoxsie said. In the future, this could be upgraded to a different, computerized system, allowing automatic changes in the sign.

And, in the basement, there is a large, L-shaped space that was the long-ago Terrace Gardens restaurant that could be re-opened as a bar and restaurant with an entrance off 3rd Street.

As for the 1928 theater organ? No, that is not in the plans. While the organ itself sits to the right of the stage, its working parts have been disassembled and are in storage. Restoration is cost-prohibitive at this point, Ales said.

Financing, significance

For the project, the Kahl and the Capitol were “condominiumized” into two separate properties because one might qualify for a type of financing that the other did not and vice versa, Ales said. Still, he said it is impossible to say how much was spent on each because so much mechanical work was interconnected.

Financing for the overall project included a complex mix of state and federal historic tax credits, grayfield credits (addressing needs, such as asbestos removal), conventional loans, affordable housing tax credits through the Iowa Finance Authority and private equity.

Bettendorf's Bergman and Jeff Goldstein and his family provided equity for the Kahl apartments with Wells Fargo as the tax credit investor. Equity from Bergman and Des Moines promoter Sam Summers is expected to go into the Capitol.

Ales has led numerous high-profile historic restorations in the Quad-City area, including the former Marycrest College campus and the former Kahl nursing home, but the Kahl Building and Capitol is now the biggest.

“This is by far the biggest, most ornate and most significant,” he said.