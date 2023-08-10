Lights, camera, Davenport. A feature-length film is being shot in the Gold Coast District.

Director Stephen Folker runs Folker Films and lived in the neighborhood years ago. He always felt it would be a great place to film a movie, and after speaking with a friend, he found the perfect red, brick home on 6th Street to film his newest thriller.

"I always wanted to be a filmmaker, but didn't have the opportunity to go to college and am a self-made business person," he said.

Since he started his film career in December, 2010, Folker has done about half-a-dozen feature films and has filmed in Davenport before. But this time, he wanted to do something special.

"The original script took place in an old house and I wanted a big, older home that had creepy vibes," he said.

He asked a friend if they know of any vacant homes in the Gold Coast neighborhood. By coincidence that friend, Jack Haberman, owned one and offered it up for the movie.

The plot of Folker's new film, House on Rockingham, revolves around a young woman, Mya, who takes a job as a live-in housekeeper. Mya is struggling with a traumatic past, including the abduction of her sister years before. As the film unravels, Mya begins to think the man she is working for had something to do with her sister's disappearance.

Mya is played by Olivia Child, a Utah-based actress who flew in to be part of the film. She auditioned for the role online because she was intrigued by the character and storyline of the movie.

Child has never acted in a thriller/horror movie before, and this allows her to try something new, she said. The psychological thriller will run about 80 minutes and will wrap up shooting in 10 days. Tuesday was day four of filming, Folker said.

Typically, films of this length take about a month, but Folker has gotten his system down pat and can turn it around quickly. He sources help from other artists around the world to fill in the gaps with things like sound design and special effects.

Once complete, this film will be submitted to film festivals before it is set for distribution. Folker has done this strategy before, and it worked well, he said.

"There's a film I produced with another gal ... and we did a 45-minute, Jewish-themed film and were thinking, 'Alright, where's this going to go?' and it just got into an Oscar qualifying film festival, which is really hard to get into," he said.

That entry does not mean he will win an Oscar, but it helps give him credibility when he continues to enter his projects. That film, Spiderweb, was directed by Folker and written by Sarah F. Katz. IMDB describes the plot as "a Jewish anthropology professor who risks everything when she exposes faults in an ancient Judaic law that could threaten the foundation of her people's identity."

For his day job, Folker runs Giraffe Photography, LLC. His side-job, or hobby as he calls it, is film making.

"From doing it as a hobby, that's gotten me some opportunities," he said.

Folker has also done work as an off-and-on photographer for the crime show Killer Cases on the A&E Network. Notable cases he has worked on include the murder of Mollie Tibbets and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

"That's a national TV show that's on Hulu and all that stuff," he said. "This is stuff we enjoy making and it's always like what's going to be the next opportunity."

Folker has also produced multiple features for Iowa PBS that are available for streaming online.

For many artists, they feel they have to move to a big city or earn a big degree in order to be successful, Folker said. But Folker does everything from script writing to directing and editing by himself.

That's abnormal for the industry, he said, but he's been practicing so long he has it down to a science.

Kate Almquist, a Davenport actress featured in the film, said being back in her hometown for the movie is special.

"It's really cool because as someone who has wanted to be an actor their whole life, you always think I have to move to Los Angeles or Hollywood," she said. "But doing what I love in the place that I grew up and in a place that I'm familiar with is so cool."

As a horror movie fan, Almquist said she was excited to jump on the chance to be part of the film. When not acting, she is a student at Illinois State University, in Normal.

Folker said he knew Almquist from taking her headshots years ago, and was excited to have local talent involved. For him, creating movies is about telling a story with the best of talent and the best of their combined abilities.

"I love doing it but I look at each movie as this could be the last one I do, so I want to make it the best that it can be," he said. "It's solely for the art and the craft of it."

Photos from the red carpet at the 29th annual SAG Awards