Through Grandma's perseverance, Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village in Davenport is a reality

Once the park opened, calls came in from other areas wanting their own such parks.

Inclusion Matters is adamant that every child has a right to play.

Its website contains powerful statements about how children with disabilities are often excluded from play, friends, and social communities and how that harmful isolation can impact the trajectory of their lives.

But with play, children build confidence and make friends and with an inclusive space, children with and without disabilities can play as equals.

"Play," a child says on a website video, "is an invitation to 'can' and 'will' and 'why not.'

"It's not 'can't' and 'don't' and 'you're not strong enough.'

"You learn together, grow together, be together.

"Play will always shape us."

Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village, as the Vander Veer playground will be known, is the nonprofit's 74th, custom-designed, from-scratch play space.

"You just tell them what you want and they build it for you," Cypret said.

'Real work" starts once the playground is built