Through United Way, students try to solve absenteeism in Quad-City schools

Raya Williams, 14, a student at John Deere Middle School, Moline, says good attendance is all about seeing friends succeed.
“If they see their friends are doing such a good job, they’ll pay attention and do a good job in school,” she said Tuesday.
Raya was among more than 3,200 middle-school students in eight Quad-City school districts who participated in the United Way of the Quad Cities Student Voice Initiative. The students, in sixth through eighth grades from 12 middle schools, discussed ways to combat absenteeism.
The United Way has identified chronic absenteeism as a systemtic issue within middle schools across the region.
Before student discussions began, Joe Stutting, superintendent of North Scott Schools, spoke briefly. He was among several Quad-City superintendents at the event.
“Absenteeism is an important issue affecting the future success of our students, that many schools deal with on a daily basis,” he said. “This is an opportunity for Quad-Cities students to rise up, share their voices and become part of the solution.”
“This is an issue that affects more than our students,” said United Way of the Quad-Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “It spills over into our workforce and the future success of our community.”
The event, she said, was intended to empower students to come up with ideas to help strengthen schools and communities.
She said 54% of the jobs in the Quad-Cities require skills obtained through education beyond high school, such as trades, community college or certificates. But only 49% of the workforce has the required skills, she said.
Employer representatives, including John Riches of Arconic and Jon Klavohn, of Chick-fil-A in Moline, also were on hand.
“If you’re not successful in school, you’re probably not going to be successful when you get out into the workplace,” Riches said.
The Chick-fil-A bovine mascot also attended, and got some laughs posing for photos.
Among the student table hosts was Hector Lopez, 12. “It’s important to come to school to learn and get a good job,” he said.
The students reviewed and collected answers to several questions, including “What motivates you to go to school?” and “What could we do to help improve overall student attendance for our school?”
“Attendance is one of the biggest predictors as to whether a student achieves success in life,” said Tara DeBlaey, science teacher and attendance coordinator at John Deere Middle School. “The patterns of missed attendance start as early as kindergarten.”
One in five students at the school is chronically absent, she said.