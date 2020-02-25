Through United Way, students try to solve absenteeism in Quad-City schools

The event, she said, was intended to empower students to come up with ideas to help strengthen schools and communities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said 54% of the jobs in the Quad-Cities require skills obtained through education beyond high school, such as trades, community college or certificates. But only 49% of the workforce has the required skills, she said.

Employer representatives, including John Riches of Arconic and Jon Klavohn, of Chick-fil-A in Moline, also were on hand.

“If you’re not successful in school, you’re probably not going to be successful when you get out into the workplace,” Riches said.

The Chick-fil-A bovine mascot also attended, and got some laughs posing for photos.

Among the student table hosts was Hector Lopez, 12. “It’s important to come to school to learn and get a good job,” he said.

The students reviewed and collected answers to several questions, including “What motivates you to go to school?” and “What could we do to help improve overall student attendance for our school?”