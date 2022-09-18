 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Thunderstorms could bring high winds, large hail to the Quad-Cities

  • 0
Wind-whipped waters

High gusting winds bring white caps on the Mississippi River near Ben Butterworth Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Moline.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Severe weather, possibly including large hail and high winds, are likely for the Quad-Cities beginning late this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The time of largest risk is between 5 p.m. and midnight, the NWS said in an early morning report. Scattered thunderstorms could pass through with the biggest possible hazards being high winds – potentially between 60 mph and 70 mph – and large hail that could be 1 or 2 inches in diameter.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Tornadoes are also a possibility, as are heavy rains, the NWS said. Substantial rain could also mean isolated flash flooding.

People are also reading…

More detail is available on the National Weather Service's Quad-Cities page. 

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Watch now: Viking Mississippi docks in Davenport
Photos: EF-2 Tornado damage Evergreen Village, East Moline, IL
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News