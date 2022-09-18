Thunderstorms could bring high winds, large hail to the Quad-Cities

Severe weather, possibly including large hail and high winds, are likely for the Quad-Cities beginning late this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The time of largest risk is between 5 p.m. and midnight, the NWS said in an early morning report. Scattered thunderstorms could pass through with the biggest possible hazards being high winds – potentially between 60 mph and 70 mph – and large hail that could be 1 or 2 inches in diameter.
Tornadoes are also a possibility, as are heavy rains, the NWS said. Substantial rain could also mean isolated flash flooding.
More detail is available on the National Weather Service's Quad-Cities page.