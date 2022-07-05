 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunderstorms likely tonight, record possible

Chances are increasing for the Quad-Cities to see thunderstorms Tuesday evening and a possible temperature record for the day.

While the area is not on course to top the record high of 105 degrees, set in 1936, another record could fall. The record for the warmest low temperature is 77, set in 1994.

Tim Gross, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities, said the lowest temperature for the day so far is 79. It is possible, he said, the mercury will not fall below 77 by midnight.

Meanwhile, chances are on the rise for evening thunderstorms, Gross said.

"The storms moving from South Dakota and across Iowa are likely to impact us tonight and into the overnight," he said.

Best chances for storms begin at 7 p.m.

Monday's weather delivered a variety of rainfall readings across the Quad-Cities, which Gross said is not out of the ordinary for summer storms.

While rainfall at the airport in Moline was measured at just under an inch, other parts of Moline got closer to an inch-and-a-half, he said. And a full two inches of rain fell at Lock & Dam 15 at Rock Island. Parts of Davenport, meanwhile, got 1.3 inches.

"It's not unusual to have this during summer thunderstorms," Gross said. "It can hit one part of town and miss another entirely."

