Thursday fire damages Davenport duplex; no one reported injured

A Thursday morning fire damaged a duplex in Davenport.

Firefighters were called at 8:47 a.m. to the 1600 block of West 13th Street for a report of a building on fire, according to the news release. Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building and discovered a fire in the back of the building, which was quickly under control, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

All those inside the building at the time of the fire had already evacuated the building when the firefighters arrived, the release states. The American Red Cross was called to assist those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

MidAmerican Energy assisted firefighters by controlling the utilities on scene, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.