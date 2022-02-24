Thursday fire damages Davenport duplex; no one reported injured

A Thursday morning fire damaged a duplex in Davenport.
Firefighters were called at 8:47 a.m. to the 1600 block of West 13th Street for a report of a building on fire, according to the news release. Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building and discovered a fire in the back of the building, which was quickly under control, according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported.
All those inside the building at the time of the fire had already evacuated the building when the firefighters arrived, the release states. The American Red Cross was called to assist those displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.
MidAmerican Energy assisted firefighters by controlling the utilities on scene, according to the release.
From our archives: Photographs from the 40's-50's
The Hiberian Hall fire in downtown Davenport, Iowa. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
The Rock Island Arsenal December 16, 1951. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
A rocket at the Rock Island Arsenal Friday, July 5, 1957. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
Cast plates being put on the new press at the Daily Times in Davenport, Iowa, September 19, 1957. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
Two men with a Lockheed Electra plane behind them at the Davenport Airport October 1952. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
A blast to remove rock at the Dewey Point Cement Co. October 6, 1947. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
The burned remnants of the Wells Fargo Stage Coach left in a creek bed October 6, 1947. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
A boy goes fishing with his dog July 30, 1953. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
Aledo fair August 21, 1946. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
Fred Waring Band playing at the Masonic Temple March 6, 1947. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
A house explosion on Custer Drive in Bettendorf, Iowa October 18, 1956. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
