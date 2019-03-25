WHAT WE KNOW: Darryl Clark of Cambridge sought a liquor license and video gaming license to open a new bar in the former Renegade Roost building downtown and he spoke to Cambridge trustees about his request earlier this month.
WHAT'S NEW: The village board deadlocked 3-3 over approving the tavern license. Acting president Jason Gustafson noted that being short a trustee, the village did not have the ability to break a tie. The vote was Gustafson, Jason Beam and Amanda Johnson in favor, and Mike Wignall, Logan Hamilton and John Taylor, opposed. Gustafson said Cambridge had previously had two tavern licenses (The Combine now has one and the Cambridge American Legion has a separate F-1 liquor license) but Hamilton said just because it existed before doesn't make it right. "If somebody wants to open a business in town, I’m in favor of it," said Gustafson. "I don't want to pick winners and losers and I'm not the morality police."
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees voted 5-1 to dedicate the municipal utility rebate and video gaming rebate for the completion of the new park pavilion in College Square Park and other park improvements. The council approved purchase of the building and put money down for engineering the stage at a special board meeting March 11. Village Administrator Steve Brown did not have exact figures of what the two rebates would generate for the project Monday night, but he said hopefully the village would not need to use much for the park pavilion and more of it could go for other park plans.
-- LISA HAMMER, rlhammer15@gmail.com