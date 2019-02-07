WHAT WE KNOW: In November, the Silvis City Council approved a professional services agreement with Jacob & Klein and the Economic Development Group, Ltd. to establish and administer the Twin Oaks Tax Increment Financing District. A TIF district essentially re-allocates funds from property taxes to encourage investment with the district. Any increased tax revenues collected as a result of an increase in property values then to into the TIF fund and can be used by the city for a wide range of purposes within the district to promote redevelopment.
WHAT’S NEW: On Thursday night, the Silvis City Council approved creating an “interested parties registry” for the TIF district. At its Feb. 19 meeting, the council plans to schedule a public hearing on the proposed district. Councilmember Kathryn Hall informed the council that both actions were routine steps in the TIF process.
WHAT’S NEXT: Also on Thursday, City Administrator Jim Grafton informed the council that the city has been awarded two grants in conjunction with Moline; one is for $2.4 million to assist loan income residents with lead abatement and the other, a $300,000 grant to assist elderly residents make necessary repairs and/or improvement in order to remain in their homes. The city has also received a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to be used for demolition of property located at 326 - 15th St. Grafton has also received verbal notice of another grant in the amount of $75,000 which will be used to improve a kiosk at the Hero Street monument as well as the concession area at Schadt Park and a street project at Oakwood Hills Road.
-- Chris Hicks