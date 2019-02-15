Visitors to the Tiffany exhibit that opens Saturday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport won't have to ask themselves, "What is the artist trying to say here?" or "What is the meaning of this piece?"
It's obvious.
These are beautiful pieces — richly colored windows, lamps and vases — that Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848-1933) created to be beautiful. Beauty is what he was trying to convey, beauty is the meaning. He believed in beauty for beauty's sake, explained Andrew Wallace, the Figge's director of collections and exhibitions.
The exhibit from the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum in Chicago contains 62 works spanning more than 30 years of Tiffany’s career. It continues through May 19.
Among the objects are 16 lamps, no two alike, although all are inspired by nature. Peonies, daffodils, a spiderweb, dragonflies, wisteria and clematis are created by taking tiny pieces of glass and fixing them together with leading, all shaped into a shade for a lamp.
The bronze bases are decorative, too, and if it weren't for being overwhelmed by the colorful glass, they alone might be the subject of an exhibition.
For sheer dazzlement, though, the windows steal the show.
Each bears staring at for a long time. Tiffany's method was different from that of the glassmakers who created the windows of European cathedrals by painting clear glass and baking it, Wallace explained.
Instead, Tiffany used glass that was colored at the outset, and he achieved different effects by layering it and folding it over itself. He also pioneered an effect called confetti, dropping broken bits of colored glass into a hot layer of different-colored glass.
The pieces of his windows are thick and have depth; as you look, you can see different colors, streaks and dots between the layers.
A piece called the Geometric Window incorporates dozens of fairly round pieces of opaque quartz in the place of glass, a mixed media work, if you will. Light shines through the mineral almost as brightly as it does the glass next to it.
It is this range of glass effects that makes Tiffany glass so interesting, so sought-after and so valuable, Wallace said.
Tiffany also made church windows, and there is one of those, too, depicting a soldier-like character that is intended to symbolize the need for humans to battle evil.
Tiffany had 1,100 church and memorial contracts all over the country, Wallace said, adding that some contracts might have been for an entire suite of windows.
Tiffany did not make all these objects himself. Although he personally worked in glass in the 1870s, by the time these pieces were made, his company in New York was in full production with many artisans making his products while he supervised.
A shop of women known as the "Tiffany girls" created the glass work and some of them, such as shop manager Clara Driscoll, created some of the designs, too, Wallace said.
The work was purchased by the well-to-do people of the Gilded Age. This is a term applied to the period of 1865 to 1896 that came into being when Mark Twain and another author said serious social problems were being masked over by a thin gold gilding.
In addition to windows, lamps and vases, the exhibit includes a chair, a fireplace screen, jewelry boxes for women and a cigar humidor for men.
Despite the success he experienced, Tiffany's work went out of vogue with the advent of modernism. It began receiving renewed appreciation in the mid-20th century.
Wallace said the question often arises as to whether Tiffany stained glass is any relation to Tiffany & Co., the high-end jewelry store that exists today. The answer is yes. The store was established by Louis Tiffany's father, although there is no family ownership anymore.
As for the Tiffany glass works, it is no longer in business. In the 1930s, when the Great Depression dried up markets for luxury goods, Tiffany declared bankruptcy. He sold the company to another artist who also eventually went out of business, Wallace said.