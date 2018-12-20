Try 1 month for 99¢
Tim Schiffer, executive director of the Figge Art Museum, announces Thursday that admission to see the "French Moderns" — and anything else in the museum — will be free through Jan. 6.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times

The wildly popular "French Moderns" exhibit is down to its final days at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. 

Tim Schiffer, executive director of the Figge, announced Thursday that a new exhibit featuring works by Louis Comfort Tiffany will follow, beginning Feb. 16. The museum's next blockbuster — on par with the French Moderns — will be announced in May, with the exhibit coming in 2020.

In the meantime, you can see the "French Moderns" for free; the tab for the remainder of the run through Jan. 6 is being picked up by the Hunt and Diana Harris Family Foundation, Arconic and Genesis Health Systems.

More on French moderns: Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. On Thursdays, the museum is open until 9 p.m. The museum is at 225 W. 2nd St.

Docent-led tours will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 29-30.

In addition, the museum will be open until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 for a special French evening. Docents will be available to answer questions in the exhibition from 6:30-8 p.m., with a tour for museum visitors at 7 p.m. French-themed dinners before the tour will be available for $48 per person. Dinner reservations are required and may be made by calling 563-345-6647.

Louis Comfort Tiffany: 62 objects from the Richard Driehaus Collection in Chicago will be on display through May 19. They will include windows, lamps, a fire screen, chairs, a candlestick and an inkwell.

In addition to his work with glass, Tiffany (1848-1933) was a painter and interior designer.

His work was enthusiastically collected by art museums and private collectors throughout his lifetime and continues to be highly sought after today.

