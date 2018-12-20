The wildly popular "French Moderns" exhibit is down to its final days at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.
Tim Schiffer, executive director of the Figge, announced Thursday that a new exhibit featuring works by Louis Comfort Tiffany will follow, beginning Feb. 16. The museum's next blockbuster — on par with the French Moderns — will be announced in May, with the exhibit coming in 2020.
In the meantime, you can see the "French Moderns" for free; the tab for the remainder of the run through Jan. 6 is being picked up by the Hunt and Diana Harris Family Foundation, Arconic and Genesis Health Systems.
More on French moderns: Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. On Thursdays, the museum is open until 9 p.m. The museum is at 225 W. 2nd St.
Docent-led tours will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 29-30.
In addition, the museum will be open until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 for a special French evening. Docents will be available to answer questions in the exhibition from 6:30-8 p.m., with a tour for museum visitors at 7 p.m. French-themed dinners before the tour will be available for $48 per person. Dinner reservations are required and may be made by calling 563-345-6647.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: 62 objects from the Richard Driehaus Collection in Chicago will be on display through May 19. They will include windows, lamps, a fire screen, chairs, a candlestick and an inkwell.
In addition to his work with glass, Tiffany (1848-1933) was a painter and interior designer.
His work was enthusiastically collected by art museums and private collectors throughout his lifetime and continues to be highly sought after today.