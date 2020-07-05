'Till Death' exhibit: The Muscatine wedding dresses steal the show

That was easy.

No, they did not go knocking door to door asking people if they had any old wedding or funeral objects they could loan. All of the mourning items and all but three of the wedding gowns were already in the museum's collection, Virginia Cooper, registrar, said.

But, they have been in storage and "most of these costumes have never been seen by the public," she said.

The oldest dress in the wedding exhibit dates to 1849 and the most recent is from 1957. Clothing in the funeral exhibit is all 1800s to early 1900s.

A fundamental challenge — which took staff an immense amount of time — was to dress the mannequins with the historic clothing. Or, more accurately, fit the mannequins to the dresses.

Because the women who wore these dresses were of all different shapes and sizes, it would not work to put them on a one-size-fits-all mannequin. Instead, the center ordered new, hard foam mannequins and then carved them by hand to fit the dresses, Melanie Alexander, center director, explained.

Then, because the white body fabric that covered the mannequins originally no longer fit, the body fabric had to be hand-sewn back on.