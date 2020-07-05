You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Till Death' exhibit: The Muscatine wedding dresses steal the show
topical alert featured

'Till Death' exhibit: The Muscatine wedding dresses steal the show

{{featured_button_text}}

Weddings and funerals are key events in people's lives and, through the years, many traditions have developed around them. Brides wear fancy white wedding gowns and — for a time, anyway — women wore formal black mourning clothes for a specified time after a death.

An exhibit titled "Till Death: Wedding and Mourning Traditions" that illustrates these customs has opened at the Muscatine Art Center, with a display of historic clothing, accessories and other artifacts. The exhibit continues through Nov. 1, and there will be special events Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, including two dinners and a brunch. 

The display covers two floors of the center, with about 30 costumes on the wedding floor and about 20 on the mourning floor, all owned and worn by people from Muscatine County.

Several relate to the Musser family, including the wedding dress of Laura Musser McComb, in whose 1908 home the art center is located.

Where did staff find all these items?

That was easy.

No, they did not go knocking door to door asking people if they had any old wedding or funeral objects they could loan. All of the mourning items and all but three of the wedding gowns were already in the museum's collection, Virginia Cooper, registrar, said.

But, they have been in storage and "most of these costumes have never been seen by the public," she said.

The oldest dress in the wedding exhibit dates to 1849 and the most recent is from 1957. Clothing in the funeral exhibit is all 1800s to early 1900s.

A fundamental challenge — which took staff an immense amount of time — was to dress the mannequins with the historic clothing. Or, more accurately, fit the mannequins to the dresses.

Because the women who wore these dresses were of all different shapes and sizes, it would not work to put them on a one-size-fits-all mannequin. Instead, the center ordered new, hard foam mannequins and then carved them by hand to fit the dresses, Melanie Alexander, center director, explained.

Then, because the white body fabric that covered the mannequins originally no longer fit, the body fabric had to be hand-sewn back on.

"It's complicated," Alexander said with understatement. "There are a lot of steps to get from point A to point B."

Many of the mannequins are tiny. People in general were smaller years ago, and that, coupled with the "wasp waist" fashion of wearing corsets to make a woman's waist as small as possible, renders some sizes almost unbelievable.

The smallest: 22 inches in a brown "going away" dress worn by Florence Jane McWilliams after her marriage to Duane Whitfield Coe on March 25, 1869, in Smithfield, New York.

Placards accompanying the clothing explain the particulars of each piece as well as trends in general.

In the early 1800s, the dress a woman wore to her wedding was not necessarily white; instead it was her best dress of any color, and often she wore it again.

The tradition of white began with British Queen Victoria who wore an elaborate cream satin and lace gown for her wedding to Prince Albert on Feb. 10, 1840.

Queen Victoria influenced other traditions as well, including the wearing of black for funerals, and a certain amount of time afterwards, and making tiered wedding cakes decorated with white frosting.

In addition to the two floors of clothing and related accessories, there is a wall case full of wedding collectibles, such as photos, invitations and cake toppers. Most of these items are on loan.

Overall, "the exhibition spotlights how (people) exchanged vows and laid to rest their loved ones and how those customs changed over time," center director Alexander said in a written release.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, many 2020 weddings that had been long-planned had to be radically changed, and funerals have had to change as well.

"The last few months have made us question what happens if we cannot gather together to celebrate a marriage or mark the massing of someone we cherish," Alexander said. "The traditions evolved over time, as did the fashion, but connecting with others, especially during times of great joy and deep sorrow is part of our humanity."

Events on July 10-12 celebrate the exhibit

When staff at the Muscatine Art Center planned the "Till Death" exhibit, they had in mind three big events to promote it — a bridal shower event beforehand, a wedding reception event at the Geneva Country Club for the opening and an Irish wake at the end in October.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bridal shower event was canceled and the big wedding reception was reimagined as a three-day, limited seating event at the center, using its indoor and outdoor space to allow for social distancing.

The event will include two dinners and a brunch, with proceeds to benefit educational programs.

Please make reservations by Tuesday so the caterers have a good number. Call 563-263-8282 or email to malexander@muscatineiowa.gov

Friday-Saturday, July 10-11, 6-8:30 p.m. dinner at the center, catered by the Geneva Country Club, with signature cocktails and live music. Seating will be in the music room, the front porch, the courtyard and the Japanese garden pergola. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to spread out for the after-dinner concerts. Dinner will be served in containers, and guess may dress up their own tables with linens or place settings. In case of rain, dinner will be moved inside.

The cost is $50.

Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. brunch outside at the center, catered by the Rendezvous, with individual quiche, fruit Danish, fresh fruit and peach bellini. Live music will be performed at 11 a.m. on the lawn. Seating will be in the music room, the front porch, the courtyard and the Japanese garden pergola. As with dinner, bring lawn chairs. 

The cost is $35.

Guests are asked to wear face masks while visiting the exhibit and during the concerts.

In case of rain, seating will be moved indoors.

As for the Irish wake event planned for October, that is still to be decided.

Managing in the time of COVID-19

The Muscatine Art Center was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has now reopened.

The traditional Ice Cream Social fundraiser had to be canceled, so staff hopes to make up for lost revenue with the "Till Death" events as well as outright donations.

"It is important to make up this lost revenue so that there is not an interruption in staffing levels as the center stretches to present content, makes the transition back to in-person classes and responds to evolving challenges as part of reopening," according to a new release from the center.

"This set of events (July 1012) does not pretend to be a return to normal operations, but it is an attempt to balance our desire to reconnect with friends and neighbors while protecting our health and the wellbeing of the broader community," the news release says.

Checks to support the center can be made payable to Friends of the Muscatine Art Center and mailed to the center at 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, IA 52761.

About the Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is part museum, part art gallery.

The 1908 house belonged to Laura Musser McColm and is maintained as a house museum with special exhibits; the Stanley Gallery was built as an addition in 1976.

The home was by Laura's lumberman father as a present to her and her husband, Edwin Leroy McColm. Edwin died in 1933 and Laura remarried and moved to Kansas City. She died in 1964 at the age of 87. The house was gifted to the city a year later for use as an art gallery.

A Japanese garden is also part of the property.

For more information, go to muscatineartcenter.org.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: High Places - Sacred Heart Church in Moline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News