For more than 30 years the family and friends of Bettendorf High School art teacher Tim Solbrig have gathered at 10 p.m. at the corner of Brady and West 4th Streets to paint the Quad-City Times Bix 7 logo at the starting line of the race, this year celebrating its 45th running.
For years the Solbrigs dragged along brushes and latex paints. Last year was different as the Iowa DOT demanded the logo be removed from the state highway as soon as possible after the race is completed.
Nothing has changed from last year as Solbrig and his family and friends all worked with cans of colored spray chalk to make the logo.
Also this year, a template was used instead of having Solbrig draw out the design on the blacktopped street.
While the demands of painting the logo may have changed, Tim Solbrig said the desire to do the job and do it well has not. “Same time next year,” they all said as they wrapped up the job.
For the Solbrigs, the painting of the Bix 7 race logo long ago became a family tradition. In that same time, the Solbrigs and their friends making the logo on the eve of the race have also become a Bix tradition.