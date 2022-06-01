Timber Lake Playhouse offers summer theater opportunities for youth

Timber Lake Playhouse will bring back on-campus workshops and performance opportunities for area youth of all ages this summer, including the High School Internship program. It provides paid internships to four area high school students.

The teens will be chosen to work alongside TLP's artistic and administrative teams performing a variety of tasks in all aspects of running a theater. These apprenticeships are for area teens interested in pursuing careers in the theater arts. Interested teens should send a letter or email expressing interest in the internships and outlining any special skills.

There also will be a series of performance workshops for youth, including a Children's Theatre Performance workshop, a two-week Frozen, Jr. workshop, a Script Writer's workshop and a High School Showcase, which is open to all high school students.

High school students also have the opportunity to be part of the regular summer productions either by auditioning or by applying to be a technician.

For a complete listing of programs available, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.

