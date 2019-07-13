alert featured Time for Walcott Truckers Jamboree Jul 13, 2019 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Devin Nolt of Pennsylvania slowly pulls a 13,000-pound truck in the truck pull event on Saturday at the Trucker Olympics during the Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truckstop. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Lynda Kruzan of Macomb tries her best to pull the 13,000-pound truck in the truck pull event. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Lynda Kruzan of Macomb, Ill., gives a roll of the truck tire during the Trucker Olympics at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Kentucky Headhunters band members Doug Phelps and Richard Young play for the crowd at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Chris Gornik of Franklin Park, Ill., runs around a truck tire with a full glass of water in a relay race during the Trucker Olympics. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Don Smith and Mary Christie of Galesburg look over the custom 1993 Peterbilt Rat Rod on display. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Eli "Peanut" Weaver lets go with a roll of the truck tire during the Trucker Olympics. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion Reader's Choice 2019 Print Ads Toy HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER 7707 SW 44TH ST, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website Creative OHNWARD FINE ARTS CENTER - Ad from 2019-07-10 Jul 10, 2019 Ohnward Fine Arts Center 1215 E Platt St, Maquoketa, IA 52060 563-652-9815 Website Ad Vault QCT-HOUSE REMAX RIVER CITIES INC - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Sale BOETJE FOODS - Ad from 2019-07-10 Jul 10, 2019 Boetje Foods 2736 12th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-788-4352 Website Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Child JOHN DEERE CLASSIC - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 John Deere Classic 15623 Coaltown Rd, East Moline, IL 61244 309-762-4653 Website Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-07-09 Jul 9, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Ad Vault TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-07-13 19 hrs ago Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 121 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-323-9989 Website Transportation TRAILWAYS TRAVEL - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Burlington Trailways PO BOX 531, West Burlington, IA 52655 800-992-4618 Website Ad Vault MUSCATINE COUNTY FAIR - Ad from 2019-07-13 19 hrs ago Muscatine County Fair P O Box 261, West Liberty, IA 52776 319-377-7466 Website More Latest Local Offers Dead Poet's Espresso, Ltd. Get any lunch item, side or sweet, and a drink choice for just $10 at Dead Poet's Espresso! We'll see you for lunch today! Graybeard Investigations Inc Is a Criminal Defense Case slowing down your life? Find out what Graybeard Investigations can do for you! Uncle Norm's Fireworks If we don't have it, it's probably illegal! Call Uncle Norm's Fireworks today! We're available year-round! 563-349-2398 OR 563-320-0897