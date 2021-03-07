Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
Timeline: COVID-19 in Iowa
- Laura Sparks, Lee Digital Content Center; Erin Murphy, Lee Enterprises
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Eldridge Police Department arrested a man Sunday morning for sexual abuse of a minor.
- Updated
Two men from Maquoketa who were killed in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 61 in northern Scott County have been identified.
- Updated
Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl who's been missing since July 2020, will be featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery titled…
- Updated
A crash on Highway 61 near Long Grove left two dead and three injured Tuesday morning, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.
- Updated
Two weeks after officials in Moline disclosed they have been in talks with state universities that might perform better on the riverfront than…
- Updated
A man suffered a gunshot wound Thursday in what appears to be a rolling shootout in the 100 block of West 65th Street in Davenport, police said.
- Updated
The Moline Police Department ask for the public's help finding a missing teenager, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.
- Updated
The Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday was scheduled to take up a proposal to ban traffic cameras throughout Iowa, with the exception of a stretch of Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids.
- Updated
We thought it was just our neighborhood.
- Updated
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) arrested three people from a Rock Island home on methamphetamine and marijuan…