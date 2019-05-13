Here’s a newsflash: Some pretty incredible things are happening in the Quad-Cities, efforts led by some pretty incredible people.
You read a lot about them in the pages of the Quad-City Times, whether they’re remarkable examples of community spirit, corporate commitment or people working to create positive change for our region. Inspired by these stories, the Times and our friends at IHMVCU are partnering to honor these folks through the creation of the Quad-Citizen of the Year Award.
It’s our chance to celebrate achievements, inspire others and thank Quad-Citizens for what they have done and most likely will continue to do.
Nominees will represent a cross section of our communities. While the reasons for nomination may be as diverse as our region, we will see some common trait in all – a shared desire to improve our communities. Nominees may be a neighbor, mentor, friend or community leader. They could be locally famous or hardly known. Their impact might be a single good deed or a major project that rippled across the region.
“The credit union philosophy is built on the idea of people helping people. It’s about supporting our communities, giving back and doing our part to make a difference,” said Brian Laufenberg, president and CEO of IHMVCU. “That’s exactly what the Quad-Citizen award is all about — amazing people doing amazing things for each other and the community. IHMVCU is honored to celebrate those Quad-Citizens making a difference.”
Nominations will be accepted throughout the year. One finalist will be announced each month, and an annual winner will be chosen by the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU in December.
Know someone making a difference? Nominate them today:
By email: Write a brief letter explaining why your nominee deserves to be honored. Send it to newsroom@qctimes.com with “Quad-Citizen Awards” in the subject line.
By post: Send your nomination letter to Quad-Citizen Awards, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.