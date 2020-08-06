Times, Dispatch-Argus create informational video on COVID-19

Dealing with children

With summer about to end and school beginning, kids may want to attend sleepovers with their friends.

Gordon said every family was going to have to make its own decisions about a lot of these issues, “and I think discussing what needs to happen is key so that might mean you have some sort of more structure family meeting or just some basic communication around what’s going to happen with the people in your household and other support people that you might be around.”

Children need to be talked to and instructed about the virus at an age-appropriate level, she said. They need to be told how to protect themselves.

While some children may be afraid to go back to school, Katz said that “even if they get infected they’re unlikely to get very ill. The majority of kids, school age, K-12, don’t get very sick at all, and our concern more centers on their ability to give it to somebody else than if they’re going to get terribly sick.”

Children in the fourth, fifth or sixth grades can be provided that message in a way that is tailored to their understanding, Katz said.

Dealing with safety