Times, Dispatch-Argus create informational video on COVID-19

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus partnered with local health experts in putting together a two-part video that answers some basic questions about COVID-19 risks now that school and sports are starting back up.
Moderated by Andrea Olson, CEO of the Idea Factory, questions were provided to Dr. Louis Katz of the Scott County Health Department, Nita Ludwig of the Rock Island County Health Department and Emily Gordon, a counselor at Family Resources, Inc.
The videos, which are about 20 minutes each, will be posted Friday on the websites of the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch-Argus.
The topics included the best way to protect oneself and family, the upcoming school year, sports, and elective surgeries, among others.
When it comes to protecting yourself and family from the virus, Ludwig stressed wearing a face covering or mask in public, washing your hands and using a hand sanitizer when handwashing is not available.
“And make sure you keep your distance, at least 6 feet between yourself and others when possible,” Ludwig said.
Katz added that those simple interventions applied diligently had allowed some countries, such as China and members of the European Union, to safely reopen, “in substantial contrast to the United States where we haven’t been diligent and reopening has been associated with surges even beyond the rates we saw in March and April.”
Dealing with children
With summer about to end and school beginning, kids may want to attend sleepovers with their friends.
Gordon said every family was going to have to make its own decisions about a lot of these issues, “and I think discussing what needs to happen is key so that might mean you have some sort of more structure family meeting or just some basic communication around what’s going to happen with the people in your household and other support people that you might be around.”
Children need to be talked to and instructed about the virus at an age-appropriate level, she said. They need to be told how to protect themselves.
While some children may be afraid to go back to school, Katz said that “even if they get infected they’re unlikely to get very ill. The majority of kids, school age, K-12, don’t get very sick at all, and our concern more centers on their ability to give it to somebody else than if they’re going to get terribly sick.”
Children in the fourth, fifth or sixth grades can be provided that message in a way that is tailored to their understanding, Katz said.
Dealing with safety
Another question that came up is elective surgery. Katz said he wouldn’t have a nose job done now, but if he needed a hip replaced he would be willing to have that done at a place that “passed muster from in infection control standpoint.”
“We know how to control risk in health care settings pretty damn well,” he said.
With sports starting, Katz also said that tennis is OK but being face-to-face on a football field may not be.
Ludwig said local school districts were “working diligently on their plans and making sure the school environment is as safe as can be.”
Dealing with others
Not all people are working from home. Ludwig said that in those places that don’t require masks people can still take it upon themselves to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
While people may be suffering from cabin fever, Katz said it is not a good idea to mix households, bringing other family members into the home. It is better to meet at a place where social distancing can be practiced. As far as bringing others into the household, he warned that, “you better have a really good reason before you take the risk.”
As far as those who may need to be hospitalized with the disease, Ludwig said that the vast majority of cases recover at home with over-the-counter remedies, while only about 10% of the cases will have to have more serious treatment.
Katz said hospital care was primarily supportive in nature, such as keeping people breathing effectively to prevent things like blood clots and keep them well-hydrated and nourished.
“There are a few specific treatments for the infection that look promising,” he added. There is good data on dexamethasone, a steroid, that when give to critically ill patients results in better outcomes.
There is less good data on drugs that work against the virus itself, such as Remdesivir, he added. The data is very suggestive, but there is not the high quality of data doctors would like.
The videos also contain information about ways to handle the stress that has come with the pandemic, and more advice on how to deal with the issues surrounding the disease.
