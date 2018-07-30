A timeline for demolishing the Rock Island County Courthouse has been released by Gilbane Building Co., the contractor overseeing construction of the Justice Center annex.
The annex, estimated to be completed in October, will officially be referred to as the courthouse once the current structure is down.
The timeline comes before the public building commission has approved an intergovernmental agreement with the county. The commission will meet Aug. 9 to vote on the agreement.
The agreement, approved by county board members July 17, states the county will hand over the deed of the historic courthouse to the commission for demolition.
The timeline anticipates opening bids for demolition on Sept. 26. The recorder's office and court services would vacate the building on Nov. 12, with all furnishings removed Nov. 13-23. Asbestos abatement would begin Nov. 26. Demolition would begin Dec. 31.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said Gilbane is simply providing professional guidance.
"Obviously the PBC reviewed the agreement prior to the board approving it," Snider said. "They are in agreement, even if they haven't officially acted on it yet. I think it is a straight-forward matter."
Snider said the PBC likely reached out to Gilbane project manager Phil Thiele to guide them in the process of crafting requests for proposals for the demolition.
"Gilbane has expertise in this process," Snider said. "I don't see anything unethical about them guiding (the PBC) in this.
"The (PBC) has a professional contract with Gilbane to oversee construction of the annex," he said. "This is a normal process of using the talent you have; it's a normal administrative function."
Snider said razing the courthouse will not affect construction on the annex.
Thiele said there was no cost in providing PBC with a demolition timeline.
"All of my time is free," Thiele said. "The only cost we'll have is if we stay beyond our (annex construction) timeline, which is past the end of the year. We won't be providing any of the work."
Thiele said construction of the annex is ahead of its original scheduled completion date of Nov. 10.
"Now we will be done sometime in October," Thiele said. "But the folks in the courthouse would like extra time to move in. So we are targeting Veterans Day to use the holiday to move over computers and make sure everything works before court (functions) resume."
Thiele said Gilbane will oversee the courthouse demolition.
"We are preparing a cost estimate for that bid. We will be overseeing the application process," Thiele said. "The new proposal would cover our time to stay and supervise the work. We will review the bids, submit the best ones, and we will manage all the paperwork."
Thiele said the asbestos abatement process may be time consuming if asbestos is discovered throughout the demolition process.