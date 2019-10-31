A ground-breaking block party to raise money to build the first "tiny home" in Davenport, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed, Tim Schlicksup, of the Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary, said.
The Rotary has pledged to raise $15,000 to build a 350- to 450-square foot home in central Davenport, a project of the nonprofit Christian organization One Eighty, based at 601 N. Marquette St.
Because of the wintry weather and other reasons, Schlicksup said backers decided that Saturday, April 18, would be a better time.
The house is planned for a site on West 7th St.