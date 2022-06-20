Tips for beating the heat

Health officials are warning about the dangers of extreme heat, after an incident over the weekend where a baby was left in an overheated vehicle.

Temperatures in the Quad-Cities are expected to approach 100 degrees this week.

Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks suggests that everyone — especially vulnerable populations such as the elderly, small children and those with preexisting conditions — stay out of the heat.

Health professionals also recommended that small children and pets are not left in vehicles, as temperatures can rise very quickly. If for any reason one must leave a child inside of a vehicle, leave a phone in the car.

Health officials also recommend frequently checking on especially vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbors.

Drinking lots of water is absolutely essential, with one principle being to drink eight ounces of water for every 20 minutes of activity outdoors. Eating smaller portions more frequently throughout the day is also recommended.

Think you're overheating? Find shade or air conditioning, and in extreme cases with symptoms such as disorientation or nausea, seek medical treatment.

On especially hot days, it is important to always be in possession of a phone for communication in cases of emergency. Do yard work early in the morning or late in the day.

Avoid dehydrating beverages such as those that contain caffeine or alcohol, and take breaks after spending time outside.

Dierks’ final tip is to make sure to protect skin by wearing sunscreen and reapplying as needed.

People must also be cognizant of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Cool, moist, pale or flushed skin; rapid, weak pulse; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness and exhaustion are all symptoms of heat exhaustion. Telltale signs of heat stroke include hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; and rapid, shallow breathing.

In the case of heat exhaustion, body temperature may be normal or rising. In the case of heat stroke, body temperature can be 105 degrees or more, with skin feeling dry unless one is sweating from heavy work or exercise.

