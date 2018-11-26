Thanksgiving is over, and that means the countdown to Christmas is officially on.
A slew of holiday events will be happening over the next month in the Quad-City area.
Here are some to look out for.
1. Christmas in the Village
Christmas in the Village, a tradition for over 40 years, is back and will bring plenty of holiday fun to the Village of East Davenport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Festivities include visits with Santa, trolley rides, live music, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo and more inside businesses in the Village and outside along 11th Street. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.villageofeastdavenport.com/Christmas_Walk.php.
2. Winter Nights, Winter Lights
The Quad-City Botanical Center will soon be adorned with thousands of glowing lights during the second annual, ‘Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display, which kicks off on Saturday and runs through Jan. 6 at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The lights will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday evenings. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets costs $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.
3. ‘Christkindlmarkt’
Still need to do some Christmas shopping? Check out the inaugural “Christkindlmarkt,” billed as a traditional German Christmas market offering food, activities and plenty of gifts to peruse. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. In addition, the German American Heritage Center is hosting it second annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair, featuring more than a dozen vendors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit www.gahc.org.
4. Jingle Jaunt Pub Crawl
Grab your ugly Christmas sweater and join in on the Jingle Jaunt Pub Crawl, a holiday-themed bar crawl through downtown Moline featuring stops at four establishments, including Bad Boyz, Barrel House, Bierstube and Rebellion Brew Haus, on Thursday. Tickets cost $15 in advance at eventbrite.com and appetizers are included. Tickets cost $20 on the day of the event, which starts at 6 p.m. at Bad Boyz, 313 16th St., Moline. Proceeds will benefit the Miracle Field of the Quad-Cities, a group that is raising funds to build an all-inclusive baseball diamond that would allow children with disabilities to play ball in a safe and welcoming environment.
5. Christmas in LeClaire
All-things Christmas, from festive cocktails to shopping to Santa meet-and-greets, will take over LeClaire, Iowa, from Dec. 7-9. The weekend kicks off with a Christmas-themed First Friday on Dec. 7, during which the town’s shops and eateries will stay open later and offer specials. More Christmas happenings are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, including visits from several favorite Christmas characters and a screening of “Elf” at the Mississippi River Distilling Company at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as well as the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the 5K costs $40 and is available at getmeregistered.com. For more info, refer to visitleclaire.com.
6. ‘Noel: The Musical’
“Noël: The Musical,” is a new holiday family musical about rediscovering the real magic of Christmas. See the show at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It’s part of the Adler’s season of Broadway. Tickets, which range from $28 to $58, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. For more info, visit www.adlertheatre.com.
7. 'The Nutcracker'
Ballet Quad-Cities and Orchestra are again teaming up to bring a holiday tradition — "The Nutcracker" — to the stage. Show times include 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. at the Adler Theatre, 136. E. 3rd St., Davenport. You can also join the dancers and musicians for an afterglow at Hotel Blackhawk after the 7:30 performance. Tickets, which cost between $11 and $36, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
8. Winter fun at Vander Veer
Winter-themed events will be held on Saturdays in December at the Vander Veer Botanical Park’s conservatory. First up is an “Elf on the Shelf” family night, featuring crafts and activities on Saturday, Dec. 1. Later this month, there will be an opportunity to take holiday family photos and visit with Santa. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/DavenportParksandRecreation.