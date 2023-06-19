Goodwill Career Advisor Audreanna Dominguez has yet to work from her new desk at the Lincoln Resource Center, but she's already helped more than one person sign up for job training.

She spoke with guests at the Lincoln Resource Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport, Monday afternoon about how she'll work to break down barriers for those hoping to gain new skills or find jobs through the new Together Making a Better Community (TMBC) business center, which opened Monday.

"People are definitely breaking down the doors trying to get their job. Nobody doesn't want to work; just getting the opportunity is the first step," Dominguez said. "So this is what we're here for."

TMBC held a ribbon cutting in the Lincoln Resource Center to welcome the community into its new public business space and community board room.

A small crowd gathered in the building — transformed in 2017 from a former elementary school to a hub for organizations and resources created by and for the Black community. Visitors came to see the two renovated classrooms and learn about the opportunities they can provide.

The business center houses computers and a printer, aimed at providing access to internet and other technology some people may not have at home. Other areas allow for individual and group work, and the community board room can provide a professional space for meetings and more.

TMBC Executive Director Tracy Singleton said community partners helped fund and renovate the rooms, which cost about $50,000. The organization received grants from the Regional Development Authority and Wells Fargo for the project.

Goodwill reached out to her as the spaces were being prepared about housing Dominguez in the business center through the Goodwill Career Center, a free resource empowering people to find professional opportunities.

"This is the power of relationships and the power of connections and what we can do if we all work together," Singleton said.

It took almost three years to get to this point, she said, and it's almost hard to believe that the spaces are ready for the public.

TMBC staff and others started the process in 2020 by cleaning out the old classrooms, she said, which were in rough shape. From there, they had to get furniture and plan for electrical work, then moved on to building out the rooms.

Supply chain issues and lining up times for the different groups involved in the process drew it out, but in early 2023 they were able to start decorating and adding finishing touches to have it ready for a Juneteenth opening.

"We're just glad to be to the point where everything came together as it was supposed to," Singleton said.

In the future, she said, TMBC plans to renovate the Lincoln Center's auditorium and bathrooms, as well as open a community fridge and kitchen, since the neighborhoods surrounding the building are in a food desert.

As a Davenport resident living just a few minutes from the Lincoln Center, Dominguez said, people she's talked to are ready to use the new spaces, just like the rest of the resources TMBC has to offer.

"It's important that we create safe spaces for everybody, especially because we're in Iowa. There's not a lot of safe spaces for Black and brown (people), where we can be free to be exactly who we are, whatever that means," Dominguez said. "This is that place. It is definitely a refuge."

