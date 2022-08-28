'To be a coroner is truly a calling': Brian Gustafson determines causes of death in Rock Island County

As one of the 101 coroners in Illinois, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson deals with a rather gruesome subject: how people die.

The coroner’s office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of unnatural deaths. That includes cases of suspected homicide, suicide and accidents as well as for all cases in which there was no recent attending physician or where circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious.

Once Gustafson’s office determines a cause of death, it reports all data to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), which feeds into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's database.

Though it is not legally required, Gustafson, who began this job in 2008, requests that all hospital deaths are reported to him, as well. This adds about 200 to 300 cases to his workload.

“At two o'clock in the morning, if I get a call from, say, Gift of Hope, which is an organ-procurement agency that we deal with, and they want me to release on John Smith who died in the hospital after 36 hours, I don’t know anything about it,” Gustafson said. “So that's why I request that every death is reported to my office. I kind of like to have my fingers on the pulse of the county.”

Gustafson’s office investigates every death in Rock Island County, but not every death is considered a major case. Major cases include homicides, suicides, car fatalities, falls and work deaths, and Gustafson deals with about 100 major cases per year.

Investigating a death can take “two minutes or two years,” Gustafson said. In some cases, Gustafson can quickly make a decision based on medical records. In others, it can take weeks to conduct an autopsy, get a toxicology report and gather input from investigators. Gustafson can even convene a jury to determine the cause and manner of death, especially if it’s disputed by loved ones.

Gustafson orders 45 to 55 autopsies a year, attending the vast majority of them. Rock Island County does not have its own board-certified forensic pathologist, so often times, Gustafson must travel around the state of Illinois to attend autopsies.

With his background as a registered nurse, Gustafson can utilize hospital records to find out important information about the manner of death. For this reason, Gustafson says he orders less autopsies than most coroners in the state of Illinois.

Gustafson certifies all unnatural deaths, leaving the certification of natural deaths to the attending doctor. But determining a cause of death is not always a straightforward process — and COVID has not made this process any less complex.

Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department medical director, referred to a column he wrote in 2021 for the Times.

“A hospitalized COVID patient has a heart attack and needs bypass surgery. A surgical infection develops, and the patient dies with sepsis. The latter can be called the cause of death with heart attack listed as a secondary and COVID-19 as a tertiary cause,” he wrote. “How does this count in the toll from heart disease vs. healthcare-associated infection vs. COVID in the vital statistics?”

Because the long-term effects of COVID are still unknown, it can be difficult to accurately attribute a cause of death to an individual who, for example, died six months after having the virus.

“We're still learning,” he said. “All I get to do is tell the truth and try and make a horrible experience for families a little bit easier to understand and get through.”

Aside from conducting investigations and attending autopsies, Gustafson is also responsible for delivering difficult news to families. Gustafson said he deeply values being able to have open and honest conversations with families while providing clarity and closure.

“It's the hardest thing I've ever done,” he said. “But it's the most rewarding thing I'll ever do.”

As a public servant, Gustafson prioritizes being reliable and available. But unlike other elected officials, he cannot be influenced.

“The biggest thing I can give you, is a 10-cent copy of a death certificate,” Gustafson said, as the coroner’s office does not release certified death certificates. “You can't do anything with it except look at it. I can’t give you a contract to build a new site, a new road, I can't be bribed to do anything. It’s the best job in the world because I get to sleep and not worry about anything because all I get to do is tell the truth.”

Across the river, the process of investigating and declaring a cause of death looks slightly different. Iowa is one of six states that solely rely on appointed medical examiners that are board-certified in a medical specialty. In Illinois, county coroners are elected every four years, and medical experience isn’t required.

While there are advantages and disadvantages to both systems, the work that coroners and medical examiners do largely overlaps. Fundamentally, each role is dependent on being ethical and honest.

“It is by no means a glamorous job at all. I see the utmost worst of humanity,” Gustafson said. “To be coroner is truly a calling in my opinion.”