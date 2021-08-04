To mask or not to mask: That is the question as Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases climb

The Scott County Courthouse was a busy place for most of Tuesday.
Added to the regular traffic, the magistrate court was set to hear as many as 60 eviction proceedings, prompting a steady stream of lawyers, renters and landlords moving between the lobby in front of the jail to the court.
The judges, Scott County Sheriff's Department bailiffs, and vast majority of court personnel were not wearing masks. That was a sharp contrast to employees in the Scott County Administrative building who on Monday started masking when away from their desks.
The lack of masks at the courthouse seemingly flies in the face of the Scott County Health Department's support for the CDC's recommendation that all vaccinated and unvaccinated persons should wear masks when indoors.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane explained the contrasting regulations Wednesday in an email.
"The Scott County Sheriff's Office bailiffs, which work in the courthouse, receive their guidance from the chief judge on masking and social distancing. The chief judge sets policy based on Iowa Supreme Court guidance," Lane wrote. "At this point the courts have not issued mandatory masking and the courts are attempting to keep courtroom proceedings going. They are even attempting more in-person proceedings next week. County Administration cannot set rules in court controlled areas."
Local COVID-19 facts and figures
According the CDC, Scott County has registered 104 new cases in the last seven days and has an 11.29% positivity rate from 1,611 tests performed.
The CDC considers Scott County to have a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.
In terms of vaccinations, the CDC reported 83,166 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 48.1% of the county's population of just under 173,000.
The CDC reported 108 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County over the last seven days. The county has a positivity rate of 7.94% from the 1574 tests performed in the last seven days.
Rock Island County's vaccination efforts have resulted in 60,499 fully vaccinated residents — 42.6% of the roughly 143,000 people who live in the county.
Both Rock Island and Scott County Health Departments have issued recommendations aligned with CDC guidance that people in areas with substantial or high transmission — all of the Q-C area — should mask when in indoor public spaces whether vaccinated or not. Vaccinations do not provide full and immediate immunity which is all the more reason for everyone to mask up when indoors.
According to local health officials, there is still cause for concern when people are gathering in large groups very close together. Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz did note, however, "there was no change in our trends in the 10-plus days since the (Quad-City Times Bix 7)."
Rock Island County Health Department Nita Ludwig did say there are those concerned with COVID-19 spread after the Mississippi Valley Fair and similar events, and have provided recommendations for events. Illinois and Iowa have not issued any further restrictions or mitigations on crowd sizes at this time.
Ludwig said the most important public health message has not changed.
"Get vaccinated," she said. "Vaccines work and protect people from serious illness, hospitalization and death. More than 9 out of 10 new hospitalizations are among those that are unvaccinated."
Masking in the Land of Lincoln
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a few big announcements Wednesday:
Masks are required in all Pre-K-12 schools and day care facilities. Vaccinations are required for all state employees at congregate facilities — that will include all jails and prisons. Masks are required in all long-term care facilities.
Illinois health officials also announced the Illinois Department of Public Health is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing to all K-12 public schools across Illinois. Schools can choose to utilize the SHIELD Illinois saliva-based test developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), which is able to detect SARS-CoV-2 and its variants in symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
A media release said as an alternative to quarantine, students and teachers who have been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case now have the option of a Test-to-Stay protocol. Close contacts must be tested on days 1, 3, 5, and 7 after exposure. As long as close contacts remain negative, they are not required to quarantine.
Close contacts are only eligible for Test-to-Stay if their school requires universal indoor masking of all individuals (age 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status, and both the close contact and infected individual were wearing masks at the time of exposure. IDPH encourages all schools to implement weekly testing of their unvaccinated students and staff. Schools that implement weekly testing will be prioritized for Test-to-Stay and outbreak testing when required.