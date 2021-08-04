To mask or not to mask: That is the question as Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases climb

Local COVID-19 facts and figures

According the CDC, Scott County has registered 104 new cases in the last seven days and has an 11.29% positivity rate from 1,611 tests performed.

The CDC considers Scott County to have a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

In terms of vaccinations, the CDC reported 83,166 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 48.1% of the county's population of just under 173,000.

The CDC reported 108 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County over the last seven days. The county has a positivity rate of 7.94% from the 1574 tests performed in the last seven days.

Rock Island County's vaccination efforts have resulted in 60,499 fully vaccinated residents — 42.6% of the roughly 143,000 people who live in the county.

Both Rock Island and Scott County Health Departments have issued recommendations aligned with CDC guidance that people in areas with substantial or high transmission — all of the Q-C area — should mask when in indoor public spaces whether vaccinated or not. Vaccinations do not provide full and immediate immunity which is all the more reason for everyone to mask up when indoors.