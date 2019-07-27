Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.