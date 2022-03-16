 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Toddler airlifted from LeClaire after near drowning

  • Updated
  • 0
fire logo

A toddler has been flown to Iowa City by MedForce after being found unresponsive in a private pond in LeClaire.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call shortly after noon Wednesday, regarding a possible drowning.

An 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive, sheriff's officials said, and was taken to a nearby home. An off-duty nurse performed CPR, and the child was responsive at the time of the transport.

The helicopter landed directly on Great River Road in the rescue.

The sheriff's department said the incident occurred at 28320 217th St., and LeClaire and Bettendorf first responders also were dispatched to the scene.

"Upon initial units' arrival, CPR was successful and the child was somewhat responsive," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "The child was responsive when he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Iowa City."

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the Royals share their political feelings with their fashion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News