Toddler airlifted from LeClaire after near drowning

A toddler has been flown to Iowa City by MedForce after being found unresponsive in a private pond in LeClaire.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call shortly after noon Wednesday, regarding a possible drowning.

An 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive, sheriff's officials said, and was taken to a nearby home. An off-duty nurse performed CPR, and the child was responsive at the time of the transport.

The helicopter landed directly on Great River Road in the rescue.

The sheriff's department said the incident occurred at 28320 217th St., and LeClaire and Bettendorf first responders also were dispatched to the scene.

"Upon initial units' arrival, CPR was successful and the child was somewhat responsive," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "The child was responsive when he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Iowa City."

