 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Toddler grows to man who remembers Wish List kindess

  • 0

He was only two, so he doesn't remember much.

But the small event in Alex Gross's 2-year-old life stayed with him.

Alex and his mom, Juliet Hunt, were nominated in 2003 for the Quad-City Times Wish List. He needed his own bed and bedding, which were a luxury for a single mom with two kids.

When the Quad-City Times launched Wish List nearly 25 years ago, the program's primary mission was to use readers' donations to get kids and struggling parents off the floor. Since then, Wish List has granted hundreds of wishes for beds and other furniture, including dozens of tables and chairs so families could eat together.

The program has paid for thousands of dollars in winter coats and boots, along with several used cars and an array of specific needs, such as emergency home repairs.

People are also reading…

In September, Hunt emailed the Times, eager to celebrate what her now-21-year-old son had learned from being a recipient of strangers' kindness.

"I am sure you won't remember me, but my son and I were a Quad-City Times Wish List family when he was only 2 years old back in 2003," Hunt's message began. "He is 21 now and thriving … today is kind of a big day for him.

"He is getting a full haircut for the first time since he was 14. He has been growing his hair out since his freshman year of high school so that we can donate it.

"Just thought you might like to know how we were trying to pay forward some for the kindness we were given years ago. Thank you again for that."

In addition to Wish List, Hunt said, her children witnessed the caring of the family's church and, later, support from his scouting troop.

Alex now lives on his own and works as a welder. While his mom said he doesn't recall shopping for the bed or the beloved "Cars" (movie) comforter he got with it, he does remember how excited he was to have his own place to sleep.

"We had a lot of people helping us out early on when I was going through a divorce," Hunt said. "I thought you might want to know how well Alex turned out.

"People donate and hope it propels a family forward. I wanted you to know it did."

The Quad-City Times Wish List profile stories will begin appearing this week. More than 40 nominations for Quad-Citians with specific needs have been submitted by nonprofit groups for this year's program. Many are in need of beds and bedding — just as they have been for more than two decades.

As Juliet Hunt said, the impact is not immeasurable. It is clear.

How to Donate

Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.

Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes.

Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center. 

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Democrat Craig Cooper is just six votes ahead of Republican Luana Stoltenberg for the House District 81 seat, which covers the northwest quadrant of Davenport, after an administrative recount concluded on Friday. The results are contrary to what was announced after election night.

Davenport has new data on speed humps

Davenport has new data on speed humps

Speed humps, raised pavement with markers designed to slow speeding drivers and deter cut-through traffic on residential streets, were shown to slow traffic where they were installed last year in Davenport.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News