Toffee for good: A sweet treat funds transformational projects in Davenport, Uganda, points in between

How it started; the back story

Around 2005, Kellums — who now works as director of operations for Vallen Distribution, a nationwide distributor of industrial products and services based in North Carolina — was serving as a youth pastor at Vineyard Church of Davenport, located in a former roller skating rink along West Kimberly Road at Pine Street.

As part of its outreach, Vineyard provided van transportation to people wanting to attend its services. Kellums noticed in driving kids back to their homes in Goose Creek that "there were people in the streets; it was rough."

In 2005, the neighborhood bounded by Vine and Brady on the west and east and West 59th and West 67th on the south and north had the highest number of police calls of any in the city. This included shootings, robberies, sexual assaults, theft and gang activity.

Kellums and Thomas, who also was involved in the church's youth ministry and now works at the Rock Island Arsenal, felt "we gotta do something about this," Kellums said. The kids "needed more than once a week at church."

They expanded their ministry into North High School and Wood Intermediate. They provided a full meal every week, and they started going to students' events at school. "That really caused it to grow," he said.