Tombergs steps down as Storm president

FILE: Gwen Tombergs, president of Quad-City Storm, receives her award during the Athena and Male Champion of Change awards Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Gwen Tombergs has stepped down as Quad-City Storm president to join the United Way staff as its vice president of development.

Tombergs has served as team president for the past two seasons and was the first female president in Southern Professional Hockey League history.

She was the 2019 AARP Andrus Award winner for community service in Iowa as well as the 2019 Athena Award winner, which is given annually to a Quad-City area woman who, by example in her profession and community, inspires other women to realize their full potential.

