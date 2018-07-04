The first mayor of Davenport has a new tombstone.
Late last week, employees of a Rock Island monument company used a crane to set a granite marker just east of the caretaker’s cottage at Davenport’s City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road.
The spot is where records indicate Rudolphus Bennett, a Vermont native who journeyed to Davenport in 1837, was buried after his death in 1871. Whether he originally had a tombstone, or what happened to it if he did, are unknown.
Installing the marker was a project of the small group of cemetery volunteers who love history and love researching the lives of people buried there. Their work is in cooperation with the city of Davenport that paid for the $995 marker out of its capital improvements budget.
The idea came about last year when volunteer Colleen “Cokey” Powers of Davenport and others noted that 2018 would be the 175th anniversary of the cemetery's founding. They wanted to do something special in observance.
So Powers, a former librarian, and Karen O’Connor, of the Davenport Public Library’s Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center, began researching early burials in the city. “In reading, we found that the first mayor was buried in city cemetery and we thought, ‘wow.’ But there is no stone down there,” Powers said.
They decided that getting Bennett a stone would be their special observance.
With further research Powers found that Bennett, who served one, one-year term as mayor in 1839, owned lot 12 in the cemetery and that his wife, Lucinda, who died first in 1843, was buried there. Also buried in the lot was a daughter, Sarah.
The stone installed by Art Stone Co. is engraved with all three names, along with their birth and death dates.
In doing her research, Powers pieced together the story of Bennett’s life.
A facet that she finds most intriguing is that he was a staunch Congregationalist, a church whose members often were associated with abolitionism. Was the fact that Bennett moved around – including to Liberty Township in northern Scott County, so named because it was on the route of the Underground Railroad – an indication that Bennett was a "conductor" on the railroad?
“It makes one suspect,” Powers said.
Powers tracked down information on Bennett by consulting numerous sources, beginning with newspaper obituaries.
Then, armed with information from the obit, she followed various threads by looking in other documents such as cemetery records themselves, kept at the library, recordings of land deeds, kept in the Recorder’s Office at the Scott County Administrative Center, and county history books.
She found the striking photo of Bennett in a booklet documenting early Davenport mayors. Their photos/portraits were collected in 1898 by Mayor Samuel F. Smith, who evidently had them framed and hung in City Hall. At some point, they were removed, and Powers does not know what happened to them, but the booklet remains.
The 11½-acre City Cemetery is bounded by West River Drive, Rockingham Road and Division and Sturdevant streets. It is the city's oldest cemetery and contains the remains of an estimated 6,000 people, a large number of German descent. The last burial was in 1997.