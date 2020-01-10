Tonight rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain all possible

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to midnight Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Tree and power line damage may occur as strong north winds combine with ice accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 800-222-6400 for road conditions.

Here's the afternoon and weekend forecast for the Quad-City metro area from the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.