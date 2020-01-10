Tonight rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain all possible

A National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the region goes into effect tonight.
According to the Winter Storm Warning, "A significant winter storm will impact the area late today through Saturday evening with multiple hazards and potentially dangerous travel conditions. Precipitation will start out as areas of rain, freezing rain, and snow late this afternoon. A wintry mix will continue through the night, primarily as snow northwest of a Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line. Southeast of this line, rain, freezing rain and sleet will change to snow from northwest to southeast through overnight into Saturday morning. Several inches of sleet and snow are expected with ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch possible. North winds from 20 to 30 mph may lead to blowing and drifting snow.
"A lull in the precipitation is expected early Saturday, followed by another round of snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Additional snowfall of several inches will be possible, along with blowing and drifting due to brisk northeast winds."
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until midnight Saturday.
Summary
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The heaviest snow amounts will be north of Interstate 80.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to midnight Saturday night.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Tree and power line damage may occur as strong north winds combine with ice accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 800-222-6400 for road conditions.
Here's the afternoon and weekend forecast for the Quad-City metro area from the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet are all possible before 4 a.m., then snow likely possibly mixed with sleet between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then snow likely after 5 a.m. The low will be around 24 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday: Snow with a temperature falling to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be blustery with a north wind around 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Saturday night: Snow possible before midnight with a low around 9 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday: It will be partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees.
Sunday night: There's a 40% chance of snow before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 17 degrees.