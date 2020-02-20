Tony Knobbe to seek re-election to Scott County Board of Supervisors

Scott County Board of Supervisors chair Tony Knobbe has announced he will seek re-election in November.
Knobbe is serving in his third year as chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m proud of the accomplishments we have made in Scott County since I was first elected. I’ve worked hard to see the 911 Infrastructure project get off the ground. Upon completion of this project, citizens will be safer, as our emergency coverage across the county will improve dramatically," Knobbe said in a news release. "In addition, I have served as a liaison to the Rock Island Arsenal command, strengthening our relationship with one of the largest employers in the Quad-Cities."
Knobbe says he's thoroughly enjoyed his three years serving on the Board of Supervisors. "I’m eager to continue using my business experience to tackle challenges we face and improve the lives for Scott County’s citizens. As chair of the Board, I’m proud of our commitment to fiscal responsibility that has resulted in holding the line on the county tax levy for our residents, while still delivering quality services.”
Knobbe also serves as chair of the Scott Emergency Communications Center, chair of Live Lead Free Quad Cities and serves on the boards of the Quad Cities Defense Alliance, Rock Island Arsenal Development Group and the Bi-State Regional Commission.
After a 33 year career, Knobbe retired as business banking manager and market president for Wells Fargo Bank in 2015.
Knobbe is the second member of the Board of Supervisors to announce a re-election bid; Vice Chair Ken Beck announced his desire to seek re-election last year.