Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.
And they may be owned by the same company, Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.
But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.
“It’s not a pizza place,” Sacco said of Tony Sacco’s (no relation). “We are looking at it as an adventure in Italian dining.”
It does have pizza on the menu, he admits. “But it has all kinds of other Italian items as well.”
Tony Sacco’s is more of a place for adults, Sacco said. “It's not almost (a place for adults),” he said. “It’s definitely. We have a kids menu. You can bring children in. It is not a place where they are not wanted. But Happy Joe’s really caters to the family, creating memories with birthdays and after sporting events and that type of stuff.
“This is the kind of place more amenable to a business lunch, or if you want to take your wife out, take your kids out and celebrate a special occasion.”
The new restaurant is just one of five in the United States with the original near Naples, Fla., plus one outside of Ann Arbor, Mich. and one just beyond the edge of South Bend, Ind. (Granger).
The one in Eldridge will be the only one in Iowa, Sacco said, and will try out different items for the small chain, like Italian Nachos soon.
The building, patio area included with its fire pit, is about 7,000 square feet. When you get back to normal times, sans COVID-19, the entire restaurant will seat about 300, 180 inside.
The 5,000 square-foot area inside includes a private banquet room, a bar area with 20 seats, the dining area and the kitchen amid the dining room. People can watch their order cook in the 1,000-1,100 degree coal ovens, which are much hotter than the normal pizza oven where temps reach 400-600 degrees and take 12-15 minutes to cook a pizza compared to four minutes in a coal-based oven using anthracite (hard) coal that Tony Sacco’s uses.
But it’s far more than pizza at Tony Sacco’s, Sacco stresses.
“They have great salads. They bake all the bread, all the dough in house,” Sacco said. Visitors will likely notice some garlic flavoring and perhaps olive oil base to the dough in its pizza, buns and bread.
“So the burgers that come out will be on buns that will be baked in our coal oven,” Sacco said. “The soup, we are doing an Italian version of a French onion soup. Obviously, it is done in the oven.
“It’s just a lot of very interesting, really cool product that we serve. The majority is made from scratch.”
Sacco and Tony Sacco’s are big on desserts, which will be served a bit oversized and often feed two Sacco said.
Tiramisu will be imported from a local bakery. Pastries will also be offered. So will craft beers, wine and 12 different bourbons plus a bourbon flight.
Whereas Happy Joe's may sell alcoholic beverages, it’s usually just beer. "And if we do, it’s 1-3% of sales,"Sacco said. "At Tony Sacco's in the other markets, our percent of sales at Tony Sacco's is close to 30%. "Its a distinctively different clientele, market."
Tony Sacco's is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside service and delivery will be available for food, too.
VIPs gathered Saturday to help break in the new staff. Even COVID-19 could help his new place out in that with the state seating requirements it ensures the restaurant won’t be slammed with customers before its ready said the ever positive Sacco.
It’s obvious Sacco sees Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen as unique. “If I could put another 20-30 Happy Joe’s in the state, I would,” said the man who is in charge of that chain, too. “It’s not a stuffy kind of place at all.”
But he also says with pride it is influenced by all of Italy, mostly from the north, some from the central and spicy from the south. “Tony Sacco’s is a different kind of dining experience,” Sacco said. “If you are looking for robust flavor and authentic Italian flavor … This takes culinary expertise.”