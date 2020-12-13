Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

Sacco and Tony Sacco’s are big on desserts, which will be served a bit oversized and often feed two Sacco said.

Tiramisu will be imported from a local bakery. Pastries will also be offered. So will craft beers, wine and 12 different bourbons plus a bourbon flight.

Whereas Happy Joe's may sell alcoholic beverages, it’s usually just beer. "And if we do, it’s 1-3% of sales,"Sacco said. "At Tony Sacco's in the other markets, our percent of sales at Tony Sacco's is close to 30%. "Its a distinctively different clientele, market."

Tony Sacco's is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside service and delivery will be available for food, too.

VIPs gathered Saturday to help break in the new staff. Even COVID-19 could help his new place out in that with the state seating requirements it ensures the restaurant won’t be slammed with customers before its ready said the ever positive Sacco.

It’s obvious Sacco sees Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen as unique. “If I could put another 20-30 Happy Joe’s in the state, I would,” said the man who is in charge of that chain, too. “It’s not a stuffy kind of place at all.”