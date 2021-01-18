Tony Sacco's struggling to hire enough staff for restaurant in Eldridge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He doesn't believe pay is the issue at all. "We are paying $2-$3 an hour more for some of the skilled positions — bartending, cooking, and it's still a son-of-a-gun to do."

He's had to transfer two employees from his South Bend area restaurant and pay for their moves. "Kitchen guys because we couldn't get the help in Eldridge," he explained. "We just didn't want to let the food suffer."

He's quit serving lunch Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and on Thursdays and Fridays when lunch is served, the restaurant is closed from 2-4 p.m.

He's had days where he had to press his manager, kitchen manager and a dining room employee into action cooking after cooks didn't show up.

And all of this is happening during times of COVID-19 and the restaurant is not at full capacity anyway, and more people are unemployed than usually would be.

"That's the part that's shocking," he said. "Of all of the places, I would never have bet Iowa."

He is hearing people got used to collecting additional money from unemployment that came from Congress. "Some people just don't have the motivation," he said. "People talk about the work ethic in Iowa and the upper Midwest. That's why I am shocked by it."