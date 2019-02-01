Frigid conditions prevented many Augustana College students from leaving the comfort of their residence halls to walk to school dining rooms.
So director of dining Fred Kurt Wednesday orchestrated efforts to produce and deliver "Polar Packs" to 530 hungry students, and accepted 250 dinner orders for ever-popular student favorite "Walking Tacos."
It was the first time Augustana reportedly delivered such a service, Kurt said Friday.
"Polar Packs" were basic box lunches, he said.
"We had a team of 25 to 30 food-service workers that produced them and another 25 or 30 who packed it all up, and then delivered them to 15 different locations," Kurt said. "Everybody was just excited to serve students."
Students, who were told to stay inside, were highly appreciative of the efforts, Kurt said.
"They didn't have to go out, and could just keep studying," he said.
Parents receiving updates about the efforts also were thrilled by the news, he said.
"Because of the weather, we took the food to them," Kurt said.
The dining center remained open, but only a few students braved the cold to go.
Staff members took care of all the delivering, and somehow kept their vehicles moving, he said.
"Walking Tacos," called a campus favorite, were served hot to students in Westerlin Residence Hall, the college's largest dorm complex, Kurt said.
Classes and the dining center were back in session as normal Friday.
No other major issues were reported with college buildings or offerings, according to public relations director Ashleigh Johnston.