With its juvenile offender population on the rise, Scott County wants to hire a consultant to study the housing needs and other facility issues facing the county jail and juvenile detention facility.
County staff pitched a plan Tuesday to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center's daily average number of residents has increased from 12 in fiscal 2016-2017 to 18.3 in fiscal 2018. Between February and June, the average rose to 20.6 a day — above the 16-resident capacity.
David Farmer, county budget and administrative services director, said the increased population of juveniles at the detention facility costs the county because being at or over capacity means it must place "more juveniles out of county (at other facilities) than ever before." In addition, it can't accept other counties or jurisdictions' juveniles, which means lost revenue.
When above capacity, the center re-purposes rooms to house additional juvenile residents or sends them to other county facilities, he said.
The county spent $177,200 in fiscal 2018 to house juveniles at other facilities, Farmer said. It has budgeted $120,000 for the current fiscal 2019 budget, but he said the costs are likely to surpass that and will have to be amended during the budget amendment in February. In the first month of the new fiscal year, Scott County spent $28,000 housing juveniles out of county at the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois, he said.
County officials proposed hiring Wold Architects & Engineers, partnering with Justice Planners, to conduct a needs assessment at both the Juvenile Detention Center and Scott County Jail. The assessment would study current populations, forecast future capacity needs and recommend solutions to ease overcrowding and create more flexible housing.
"Because these two departments' needs are so common, we suggest one needs assessment," Farmer told the county board Tuesday.
Under the proposal, the consulting team will look at the jail's usable housing capacity for juveniles housed as adult offenders, its special management housing and flexible housing as well as the detention center's capacity and projected operating costs.
"We have some ideas, which is why we want a third party to weigh in on solutions," Tammy Speidel, facilities and support services director, told county supervisors. Among the ideas, she said, could be co-locating some functions of the two facilities, including programs, kitchen, laundry, transport and health services.
"I would not be surprised that with the juvenile detention facility we see a small addition recommended," she added.
Under Wold and Justice Planners' request-for-proposal, the county would pay $77,000 plus reimbursable expenses for a total cost not to exceed $85,000, Farmer said. But staff would negotiate the contract's cost if the board approves the request.
Farmer said if the county moves forward with the proposed solutions and retains Wold for architectural services, the firm would rebate 25 percent of the fees on the next project.
The county board will vote Thursday on the request to negotiate a final contract for the study.
Other RFPs were received from Matrix Consulting Group, partnered with K2M Design, and from Prochaska & Associates, Farmer said.
Speidel said RFPs were evaluated by a committee made up of the sheriff's office, detention center, facilities and support services, human resources, and administrative staff.
She said the assessment comes on the heels of an earlier recommendation for building two new walls in the jail to reconfigure space. Sheriff Tim Lane presented the idea as part of the current fiscal year's budget talks last fall.
Lane, who did not attend the supervisors' meeting, said in an interview Tuesday that his original recommendation was more narrow in scope, but the new study will look more in-depth at the jail's special management housing, issues in the jail's intake and booking areas as well as housing issues at the juvenile detention center.
"The problem we have in the jail is the amount of multi-use area is very low — what we call flexible housing," he said, adding the jail has four flexible cells that can house males, females or juveniles.
But while the jail's capacity is 363 beds, "It doesn't mean I can put 363 people in there. They have to be classified in the right way," Lane said.
Likewise, a rise in juvenile crime has the detention center above capacity and facing its own housing issues, he said.
According to Lane, the jail falls under his office's jurisdiction and his budget, while the juvenile detention center is under county administration — the county administrator and county board, "which is the same way everywhere in Iowa." The detention center is overseen by the Department of Human Services, which sets its standards and does its inspections. The jail is overseen by the state's Department of Corrections.
But he said it makes sense to study the facilities' needs together.
"The problem we're having is not that we're completely outgrowing our jail. The jail was not built to accommodate high numbers of certain classifications: women, juveniles and 'keep separates.'" The latter includes anyone who has to be kept separate from other populations to avoid fights, or because they are co-defendants, certain gang members, mentally ill or suicidal.