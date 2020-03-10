Top cheer, dance teams chase NAIA title in Quad-Cities this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The regional title was the third straight for the St. Ambrose dance team and the first for the St. Ambrose cheer squad.

Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, while cheer competition is set to start at 6:45 p.m. Friday and 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The event concludes Saturday with a parade of champions at 2:30 p.m.

In both events, Friday’s preliminary-round scores provide one quarter of a team’s score and determine the order of competition for Saturday’s finals, which provide other three quarters of a team’s score.

Doors at Lee Lohman Arena open one hour prior to the start of competition each day, with tickets available at the door.

Tickets are priced at $20 per day for adults and $15 for seniors and students ages six through college. Children ages 5 or younger are admitted free. A two-day pass, priced at $30 for adults and $20 for seniors and students, will be available for purchase on Friday.

This is the fourth year the NAIA has sanctioned both championships and the second consecutive year St. Ambrose has hosted. The event is scheduled to be held in Ann Arbor, Mich., the next two years.

