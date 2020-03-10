Top cheer, dance teams chase NAIA title in Quad-Cities this weekend

Qualifying college cheer squads and dance teams from 14 states will compete for national championships in the Quad-Cities this week.
St. Ambrose will host the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships on Friday and Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena, welcoming the top 12 qualifiers from regional competition in both cheer and dance events.
Concordia (Mich.) and Oklahoma City return to the cheer competition after finishing first and second a year ago while Midland (Neb.) is the defending champion in dance, where St. Ambrose finished as the national runner-up in 2019.
All four of those squads won regional competition two weeks ago to qualify for this year’s NAIA Championships.
Regional champion cheer squads from Cumberlands (Ky.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Midland (Neb.) and Missouri Valley are part of a field which also includes Indiana Wesleyan, Lourdes (Ohio), Loyola-New Orleans, Mobile (Ala.) and Point (Ga.).
In the dance competition, regional champions Baker (Kan.), Oklahoma City and Point Park (Pa.) are joined by teams from Aquinas (Mich.), Grand View, Loyola-New Orleans, Missouri Baptist, Morningside, Mount Mercy and Siena Heights (Mich.) in competing for a championship.
The St. Ambrose dance and cheer teams, both coached by Danelle Langeneckert, recorded the top scores at this year’s regional competition two weeks ago in Michigan.
The regional title was the third straight for the St. Ambrose dance team and the first for the St. Ambrose cheer squad.
Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, while cheer competition is set to start at 6:45 p.m. Friday and 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The event concludes Saturday with a parade of champions at 2:30 p.m.
In both events, Friday’s preliminary-round scores provide one quarter of a team’s score and determine the order of competition for Saturday’s finals, which provide other three quarters of a team’s score.
Doors at Lee Lohman Arena open one hour prior to the start of competition each day, with tickets available at the door.
Tickets are priced at $20 per day for adults and $15 for seniors and students ages six through college. Children ages 5 or younger are admitted free. A two-day pass, priced at $30 for adults and $20 for seniors and students, will be available for purchase on Friday.
This is the fourth year the NAIA has sanctioned both championships and the second consecutive year St. Ambrose has hosted. The event is scheduled to be held in Ann Arbor, Mich., the next two years.