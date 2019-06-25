DAVENPORT – The world-famous illusionist Criss Angel will bring his "RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged” show to the Adler Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets ($52 to $92) will go on sale Friday, June 28 at noon, available at the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and at Ticketmaster.com.
A 51-year-old native of Hempstead, N.Y. (born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos), Criss Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era, according to an Adler release. He's been a star, creator, executive producer, and director of the most successful magic TV series of all time, “Criss Angel MINDFREAK” on A&E; had a best-selling Las Vegas stage show, critically acclaimed TV specials and series, best-selling books, music CDs and more.
Bloomberg Businessweek called Angel “the biggest name in Las Vegas magic,” and the Las Vegas Sun hailed him as “The #1 magic show of all time.”
On May 24, “Criss Angel MINDFREAK” was officially named “The #1 Show in Las Vegas,” by Celebrity Radio, the top entertainment review site in the UK and Las Vegas. Presenting the accolade in front of a sold-out house, Alex Belfield of Celebrity Radio met the world-renowned illusionist on stage following his completely immersive magic concert at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
After reviewing numerous shows (including every magic and non-magic show on The Strip), and with more than 53 million viewed minutes on YouTube, the expert review site unanimously voted MINDFREAK as “the best of the best” in Las Vegas for its “spectacular innovation, audience immersion and Criss’ unparalleled performance of the most revolutionary illusions,” according to CrissAngel.com.
A 2016 review in the Las Vegas Sun said: “ He wants to be the biggest, baddest, greatest magician in the history of recorded time, space and dimension.
"He wants that so bad he can feel it, and watching him impose his will on his audience at 'Mindfreak Live!' at Luxor, you feel it, too.”
“Today, Criss Angel is indeed great at delivering large-scale magic. Whether he is the greatest ever or even the greatest on the corner of the Strip and Tropicana Avenue, is an impossible statement in the subjective and derivative world of illusion,” the review said. “What is certain is the Luxor headliner’s firebrand approach is entirely a matter of taste.”