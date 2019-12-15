Top priorities for Scott County: juvenile detention, Park View rental ordinance

Juvenile detention and jail capacity, Park View rental regulations, and utilization of county facilities were among Scott County's top priorities as it begins to plan its fiscal 2021 budget.
The county first updates its strategic plan for the next year. The plan, which the board of supervisors approved Dec. 12, offers a guide to budgetary priorities.
County officials the meet weekly from January to mid-March to discuss each department's wants and needs as it prepares the budget to begin July 1, County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said.
Juvenile jail capacity top priority
It's no surprise, Sharma said, that an efficient and effective response to crime is Scott County's top priority for its strategic plan.
In June, Wold Architects and Engineers delivered the 120-page assessment of the county's juvenile detention center and jail. That outlined a need to increase the number of beds in the JDC, including a plan projecting the need for 64 beds in the next 20 years. The cost of the JDC renovations started at roughly $16 million and capped with a rebuilt facility projected to cost roughly $23 million.
The bigger space is needed, county officials have said, because within two years, juveniles will no longer be housed with the adult population. And when the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youth in facilities in other counties.
Looking at trends in population and staffing levels are important for both the short-term and long-term, Sharma said.
The county also would like to develop and implement more diversion programs like the Auto Theft Accountability program, which has first-time juvenile offenders create a plan with their victim to repair the harm caused. If completed in three months, the criminal charge is dismissed.
"You don't see an impact from those programs right away. But I am a firm believer in if you change one soul at a time, you are successful," Sharma said.
Sharma impressed by Park View meeting
Earlier this month, members of the Scott County planning and development staff shared with the public a series of recommendations and ideas for Park View rental regulations.
The census-designated place in northern Scott County has about 290 rental units. The findings from a rental task force would see a Scott County department taking over issuance of rental permits for multifamily and townhouse units in the area along with rental inspections and background checks.
The presence of landlords at that meeting, Sharma said, helped bridge the conversation gap that might arise with talking about people who didn't show to the public meeting. "At the end of the meeting, I realized the landlords want to do the right thing," he said. "They want cooperation from law enforcement, from the residents and literally the thing that I heard was 'We invested in this to make sure our property values don't go down.'"
Sharma said he's received several emails where people praised the meeting and hoped for a swift resolution. "I heard nothing but positive [outcomes] after that meeting."
Possibility of using old barracks
Along with the jail and detention center, Sharma says the county is looking at what to do with the former sheriff's patrol headquarters at 4717 Tremont Ave. Two years ago, the sheriff's office moved into a 21,000 square-foot patrol headquarters in Eldridge.
The county has hired a consultant to examine what to do with that building, which has been used for storage after the sheriff's office moved.
Other priorities for the county include cyber security, the development of a 28e agreement with Medic EMS and a long-term financing plan.