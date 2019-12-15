Top priorities for Scott County: juvenile detention, Park View rental ordinance

Looking at trends in population and staffing levels are important for both the short-term and long-term, Sharma said.

The county also would like to develop and implement more diversion programs like the Auto Theft Accountability program, which has first-time juvenile offenders create a plan with their victim to repair the harm caused. If completed in three months, the criminal charge is dismissed.

"You don't see an impact from those programs right away. But I am a firm believer in if you change one soul at a time, you are successful," Sharma said.

Sharma impressed by Park View meeting

Earlier this month, members of the Scott County planning and development staff shared with the public a series of recommendations and ideas for Park View rental regulations.

The census-designated place in northern Scott County has about 290 rental units. The findings from a rental task force would see a Scott County department taking over issuance of rental permits for multifamily and townhouse units in the area along with rental inspections and background checks.