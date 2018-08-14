Ironworker Louis Sechrest signs the beam before the start of the topping out ceremony for the new IHMVCU headquarters Tuesday in Moline. As is tradition, one of the final steel beams is topped by a small evergreen tree and an American flag as it’s lowered into place by a large crane. The beam also featured the signatures of IHMVCU employees and members, construction teams and members of the community.
