A tornado in Colona, Illinois, ripped off the roof of a Shell gas station and attached restaurant before it landed on a neighboring building, crushing it.

Emergency officials say nine people total were inside the three buildings when the storm raged through, but no one was seriously hurt.

The gas station owners, Ganga and Bindu Prasai, hurried from their home in LeClaire to the site of destruction with one thing on their minds — were their employees and customers OK?

They'd learned the news from Ganga's brother, whose wife was working at the gas station when the storm rolled through. She'd called him, crying. He drove there, saw the damage and told Ganga.

"He said he came here and he saw the building was not there," Ganga said. "And I said what? There is no building there?"

The employee was treated for minor injuries, Ganga said, and overall was just shaken up from the building collapse.

The Prasais plan to rebuild, but it'll be a long road ahead, the couple told a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter.

This is the 20th year that they've owned the gas station building, their sole business in the Quad-Cities since they moved to the area from Texas. They lease half the building to Hacienda Mexican Grill.

"We can rebuild from the damage, but people are the most important," Bindu said.

Video of the storm taken by a neighbor shows a funnel cloud that touched down over the gas station. The powerful winds peeled off the roof and flung it over power lines and onto a next door auto-body shop, which caved inward.

Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said a team surveyed the area and determined that a very short-lived EF2 tornado packing winds of at least 111 mph had struck.

"It was embedded in a larger swath of damaging straight line winds," Gross said. "It was very brief lasting from 9:57 a.m. to 9:58 a.m."

Initially, emergency responders and the National Weather Service assumed straight-line winds caused the damage. But spiraling winds over the gas station confirmed a tornado.

"If the neighbor wouldn't have had video of it, I don't know if I would've believed it myself," said Mat Schnepple, director of the Henry County Office of Emergency Management.

The area, including 5th Street, will be closed until at least Wednesday, Schnepple said, because officials fear a second collapse is likely with the onset of more storms Tuesday night.

Emergency responders set up hay bales surrounding the autobody shop to try to contain flying debris from a collapse into the roadway or other houses.

Gross said that what may have hit Rock Island County was a very intense microburst.

The intense straight line winds felled trees and power lines and damaged signs throughout the southern portions of Rock Island County including Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of Moline’s John Deere Road due to low-hanging power lines.

Along 38th Street, electric crews were working to fix lines and utility poles and restore power.

In the area that is home to the WalMart Super Center, 3930 44th Ave., businesses lost signs and suffered other damage.

The 2400 block of Moline’s 16th Street was shut down after the storm sent the roof of Steve’s Belgrade, 2431 16th St., into the street. Bricks and insulation littered the ground around the building.

Many street lights in the southern part of Moline were not working Tuesday, which slowed traffic.

East Moline’s 30th Avenue was shut down near Crosstown Road in Silvis for low-hanging powerlines.

At 5:30 p.m. MidAmerican Energy was reporting 13,400 customers in the Illinois Quad-Cities were without power. At the same time, only one customer was without power in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

By 6:30 p.m. the number of customers without power had dropped to 11,547 with 5,966 of those customers in Rock Island and 4,971 in Moline, another 204 in Rock Island County and 256 in Silvis.

MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said that at its peak the storm had interrupted service to about 20,000 customers.

Approximately 300 people, including line crews, tree crews and support personnel are either currently working on restoration efforts in the Quad Cities, or are enroute to assist with restoration efforts, she said.

"There is extensive damage to lines and poles, as well as trees that pose safety risks or are obstructing line crew access," she added.

"While we don't have estimated restoration times for individual customers, we expect to restore thousands over the next several hours and our efforts will continue around the clock," Hoffman said. "We continue to assess system damage, which is needed before we can determine estimated restoration times for individual customers.

"Additionally, we are preparing for the potential for a severe weather outbreak that threatens central and eastern Iowa, and western Illinois, including the same Quad Cities area that was impacted this morning," Hoffman added.