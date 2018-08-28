Update: The tornado warning for Scott and Clinton counties has expired.
Tornado Warning continues for De Witt IA, Grand Mound IA, Welton IA until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/osyt4MYiv1— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) August 29, 2018
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for portions of Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll counties in Illinois, and Jackson and Clinton counties in Iowa.
Strong winds up to 70 mph, hail and a possible tornado are threats, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
At 7:51 p.m. MidAmerican Energy is reporting 7,553 customers without power in the Illinois Quad-Cities. The largest outages are in East Moline with 3,089 customers without power, while there are 1,902 in Moline, 446 in Rock Island, 971 in Henry County and 288 in Rock Island County who are without power.
In the Iowa Quad-Cities, MidAmerican Energy is reporting 714 without power, with 437 of those in Davenport.
The National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms will continue until about 4 a.m., and could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.
Earlier Thursday, the National Weather Service, Davenport, issued a tornado warning for north central Scott County and central Clinton County. A tornado was confirmed on the ground near Grand Mound, about 15 miles north of Davenport, and was moving to the northeast at 35 mph.
Yourd Gymnasium at Clinton High School, where a volleyball tournament is being held, was evacuated.
The volleyball match at Davenport North High School was suspended, but resumed. A match at Davenport West High School was delayed.