DES MOINES — Storms that spawned tornadoes have rumbled over much of central and eastern Iowa, toppling trees, cutting power and flooding streets.
The National Weather Service says a tornado hit and damaged buildings northwest of Lacona on Tuesday morning, and another was reported 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) southeast of De Soto. It's not clear whether anyone was injured.
The Iowa State Patrol says minor injuries were reported after winds toppled four semitrailers near the Adair rest area along Interstate 80. A 60 mph (96.6 kph) wind gust was reported at Adair.
Polk County authorities say a lightning struck set fire to a house in Grimes, but the residents got out without injuries.
The weather service says more than 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of rain fell on Eagle Grove, and street flooding occurred in several communities.
MidAmerican Energy reports that nearly 4,600 customers remain without power in the Des Moines metropolitan area.