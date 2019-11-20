Tour 'Bethlehem' at Asbury UMC, Bettendorf

"The Starry Night: A Journey Through Bethlehem," will be presented 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf.

Free and open to the public, the family event will feature actors in costume who will strike up conversations with guests who tour "Bethlehem" inside the church with an interactive retelling of the birth of Jesus. Visitors can follow the journey of Mary and Joseph on the first Christmas night.

Also featured will be live animals, crafts, food, a photo booth and storytelling stations.

For more information, call the church at 563-355-5218.

