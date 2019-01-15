Tour de Brew QC has announced the route for its sixth annual event Saturday, May 4.
The start and end point has moved to Iowa. The Front Street Tap Room, 421 W. River Drive (Freight House) will play host to the hundreds of riders taking part in the event.
The ride will begin at 9 a.m. from Front Street. Participants will cross the river via the Government Bridge and head to Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island, where the LeClaire Firefighter Association will serve breakfast burritos donated by TPC Cash & Carry.
In addition, Cool Beanz will be on site with its “coffee coach" to provide coffee selections for purchase. Next, riders will head east via the Mississippi River Trail, with stops at Illiniwek Park in Hampton; The Edge, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City; Ram's River House, 102 S. Main St. and Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron.
Riders then will head west, with a stop at Rock Island Brewing Co., (RIBCO) 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island, then back to Iowa via the Government Bridge, with stops at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., and Modern Woodmen Park's Ferris wheel.
A post-ride party with live music, raffle drawings and silent auction will be held at Front Street Tap Room.
New this year is a 5K walk that will begin at 1 p.m. at Front Street Tap Room. Walkers will head to Great River Brewery, then cross the Government Bridge and head west to RIBCO.
Walkers will return to Iowa via the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge before stopping at Modern Woodmen Park's Ferris Wheel and Front Street Tap Room.
The event will raise money for Camp Kesem’s Augustana Chapter campkesem.org/augustana, Children’s Cancer Connection childrenscancerconnection.org, the LIVESTRONG Foundation livestrong.org and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA programs in Scott and Rock Island counties livestrong.org/what-we-do/program/livestrong-at-the-ymca.
Tour de Brew QC has raised more than $80,000 for cancer programs over the past five years, according to a news release from the group.
In 2018, 563 riders from nine states and 93 different cities participated.